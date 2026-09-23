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Expanded Strategy In Motion To Transform The Local Creative Sector

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Guyana Bets on the ‘Orange Economy’: 2026 Mid-Year Report Outlines Major Push to Turn Creative Talent into Sustainable Careers

By Shenecka Paul | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Government of Guyana is accelerating a nationwide strategic transition aimed at transforming the country’s creative and cultural industries into a self-sustaining regional commercial hub.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s newly published 2026 Mid-Year Report, the administration is rolling out an expanded framework to generate direct revenue from local artistic talent by heavily capitalizing the “Orange Economy.”

The initiative marks a structural departure from treating cultural expression as a series of ad-hoc hobbies or seasonal pastimes, pivoting instead toward building institutional infrastructure, commercial intellectual property, and long-term, bankable careers for local creators across music, film, fine art, fashion, and sports.

The Orange Economy Framework: Monetizing Cultural Pillars

The state’s Orange Economy roadmap concentrates public capital and policy interventions across key creative disciplines:

  • Core Creative Pillars: The targeted development strategy spans film and video production, commercial music recording, apparel and fashion design, performing arts, gastronomy, and competitive sports.
  • From Passion to Profession: The administration’s stated objective is to establish an ecosystem where Guyanese artisans, performers, and technical creatives can transition into full-time, sustainable employment with formal earning power and intellectual property protections.
  • Public-Private Integration: The state is actively aligning creative physical spaces with national tourism campaigns and public-private partnerships (PPPs), establishing a diversified cultural ecosystem capable of generating its own commercial revenues rather than relying indefinitely on state subsidies.

Anchor Infrastructure: $1.3B Palmyra Cultural Market and National Art Gallery

To ensure that the Orange Economy has permanent operational bases, major public capital investments are being directed into specialized, purpose-built cultural real estate:

  • Palmyra Cultural Market (Region Six): Serving as an eastern economic anchor, the multi-million-dollar development at Palmyra, Corentyne, is designed to provide indigenous and local craftsmen, visual artists, and culinary vendors with dedicated, modernized commercial spaces to showcase, market, and sell their products to both domestic visitors and international tourists.
  • State-of-the-Art National Art Gallery: The report underscores ongoing capital execution for a new National Art Gallery and Museum facility, engineered to institutionalize the preservation of Guyanese heritage while giving contemporary painters, sculptors, and multimedia artists world-class exhibition venues.
  • Stakeholder Consultations: Both anchor developments are being shaped by active public and private consultations with visual artists, cultural organizations, and community vendors to guarantee that physical acoustics, display booths, and logistical layouts directly serve creators’ operational needs.

Timelines and Rollout

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is scheduled to release detailed implementation schedules and completion timelines for both the Palmyra Cultural Market and the new National Art Gallery later in 2026.

As national economic diversification remains at the forefront of national policy, the formal expansion of the Orange Economy positions Guyana’s rich cultural diversity and creative capital as a foundational driver of non-oil economic growth.

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