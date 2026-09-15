HGP SPORTS PULSE SEPTEMBER 14, 2026

By Delwin Neblett | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Monday evening’s sports desk delivered a packed national and regional roundup, spanning high-stakes prizefighting at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, road racing along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, four fixtures in Season 8 of the GFF Elite League, and decisive weekend results across both the men’s and women’s Caribbean Premier League tournaments.

Boxing: Stewart Stops Ocando for CBO Cruiserweight Title; Full Undercard Results

The Caribbean Boxing Organisation (CBO) staged its second Pro-Am boxing card at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) in Georgetown on Saturday night, headlined by Guyana’s Laured “The Lion” Stewart capturing the CBO cruiserweight championship strap:

Championship Main Event: Stewart claimed the vacant title after halting Venezuelan veteran Williams Ocando via technical knockout (TKO) in the sixth round.

Stewart claimed the vacant title after halting Venezuelan veteran via technical knockout (TKO) in the sixth round. Celebrity Bout: In the celebrity clash, Terrence “Tiger” Greene earned a walk-over victory after Bradley “Doggy” Sampson failed to contest.

In the celebrity clash, earned a walk-over victory after failed to contest. Junior Welterweight: Guyana’s Jamal Eastman secured a unanimous decision victory over Suriname’s Edinho Ginsberg .

Guyana’s secured a unanimous decision victory over Suriname’s . Lightweight: Jamaica’s Daniel Hylton defeated Guyana’s Septon Barton .

Jamaica’s defeated Guyana’s . Middleweight: Suriname’s Mitchell Wilson scored a lightning-fast stoppage, halting Grenada’s Rekenson Henry just 54 seconds into the opening round.

Suriname’s scored a lightning-fast stoppage, halting Grenada’s just 54 seconds into the opening round. Featherweight: Trinidad and Tobago’s Shakir Garcia earned a decision over Guyana’s Kevin Isaacs .

Trinidad and Tobago’s earned a decision over Guyana’s . Pro Undercard: Suriname’s Shivado Blackman defeated Barbados’ Tyrese Tait.

Cycling: Leung Dominates 60-Mile Kaieteur Attack Keep Fit Road Race

Endurance cycling returned to the Linden-Soesdyke Highway on Sunday for Race Four of the Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycling Club’s 2026 Keep Fit Race Series:

Podium Finishers: Following 60 miles of grueling pace, Alexander Leung broke away to claim first place, edging out Shaun Hubbard in second and Deeraj Garbarran in third.

Following 60 miles of grueling pace, broke away to claim first place, edging out in second and in third. Rounding Out Top Six: Robin Persaud crossed the line in fourth, while Andre Green and Aaron Newton took fifth and sixth spots respectively.

Football: GDF and Slingerz Cruise in GFF Elite League Doubleheaders

Action continued in Season 8 of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League at the National Training Centre (NTC) in Providence, featuring back-to-back doubleheaders over the weekend:

Saturday Fixtures: Fruta Conquerors FC 1, Ann’s Grove United FC 0: Jermaine Garrett delivered the decisive lone goal in match one. Western Tigers FC def. Camptown FC: Jamal Fraser , Hakim Legal , and Michael Oie each registered goals to lock down three points in match two.

Sunday Fixtures: Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC 6, Den Amstel FC 0: The Army dominated match one behind a brace from Abumchi Benjamin , accompanied by strikes from Sherwin Welcome , Ian Dooker , Jaden Harris , and Shemar Cato . Slingerz FC 3, Santos FC 0: Match two saw Slingerz take a clean sheet via goals from Neron Barrow , Kelsey Benjamin , and Yurdir Carbó .



Women’s CPL: Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents Set Up Playoff Clash

The 2026 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) completed its weekend leg at Kensington Oval in Barbados with three pivotal clashes:

Saturday Doubleheader: Guyana Amazon Warriors def. Trinbago Knight Riders by 25 runs: Player of the Match Shabnim Ismail led the Warriors’ defense with lethal bowling. Barbados Tridents def. Jamaica Impalas by 3 runs: Player of the Match Suzie Bates steered the Tridents home in a nail-biting finish.

Sunday Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors def. Barbados Tridents by 5 wickets: Sheneta Grimmond spearheaded the attack with 3 for 28 , while Player of the Match Tazmin Brits anchored the chase with top-scoring 46 .

Playoff Schedule: The Women’s CPL playoffs bowl off on Wednesday, September 16, at 10:00 AM (10:00 hrs) at Kensington Oval, featuring a direct rematch between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Barbados Tridents.

Men’s CPL: Amazon Warriors Stun TKR; Tridents Secure Home Double

Weekend action in the 2026 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League reshuffled playoff seedings across Providence and Bridgetown:

Providence (Friday): The Guyana Amazon Warriors dismantled the Trinbago Knight Riders by six wickets at the Guyana National Stadium. Player of the Match Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismantled the TKR order with standout figures of 4 for 23 .

The dismantled the by six wickets at the Guyana National Stadium. Player of the Match dismantled the TKR order with standout figures of . Kensington Oval (Saturday): The Barbados Tridents edged the Jamaica Kingsmen by two wickets, propelled by an all-round Player of the Match display from Guyanese international Gudakesh Motie .

The edged the by two wickets, propelled by an all-round Player of the Match display from Guyanese international . Kensington Oval (Sunday): The Tridents completed back-to-back home victories, defeating the Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets. Player of the Match Allah Ghazanfar ripped through the Warriors’ middle order, taking 3 for 17 .

The Tridents completed back-to-back home victories, defeating the by six wickets. Player of the Match ripped through the Warriors’ middle order, taking . Playoff Schedule: Men’s CPL playoff action gets underway on Wednesday, September 16, at 7:00 PM (19:00 hrs) at Kensington Oval, where the Barbados Tridents will square off against the Jamaica Kingsmen.