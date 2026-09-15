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HGP REGIONAL NEWS – SEPTEMBER 14, 2026

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Regional & Global Briefing: Trinidad Extends Anti-Crime Crackdown Beyond SoE, UNESCO Unveils STEM Fellowships, and Drone Strikes Near Western Ukraine Diplomatic Corridor

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Monday evening’s regional and international roundup highlights decisive security declarations in Port of Spain ahead of the expiration of emergency powers, the rollout of a pioneering scientific fellowship across the Caribbean by UNESCO, and an alarming military escalation near the Polish frontier after a Russian drone targeted critical railway infrastructure adjacent to high-level Western diplomatic delegations.

Trinidad & Tobago: SoE Ends September 17, but PM Persad-Bissessar Warns ‘Brutal Measures’ Will Continue

In Port of Spain, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar confirmed that Trinidad and Tobago’s nationwide State of Emergency (SoE) will officially expire on September 17, 2026, but cautioned criminal elements that the state will sustain aggressive law enforcement operations:

  • Six-Month Enforcement Ledger: Delivering a comprehensive assessment via an official address on Sunday, the Prime Minister deemed the six-month emergency regime “highly successful,” revealing that protective services executed 5,802 arrests and secured formal criminal indictments against 3,552 individuals—a charge conversion rate of 61.2%.
  • Crime Reduction Across Divisions: Coordinated joint patrols between the police service and defence force drove down violent crime statistics across all operational policing divisions while subduing the primary gang syndicates that triggered the declaration.
  • Firm Post-Emergency Posture: Persad-Bissessar dismissed suggestions that sunsetting the emergency decree signals an easing of enforcement:

“Despite the end of the SoE, I remind you all that the cells at Teteron and MSP [Maximum Security Prison] await you if your criminal behaviour continues,” Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar warned. “We will continue to take harsh and brutal measures against those who terrorise law-abiding citizens.”

UNESCO Launches ‘WINGS Caribbean’ Fellowships to Advance Women in STEM

The UNESCO Regional Office for the Caribbean has launched WINGS Caribbean (Women Inspiring New Generations in Science), an institutional initiative tailored to elevate mid-career and senior female researchers confronting regional development vulnerabilities:

  • Scope & Focus Areas: The program funds research addressing environmental resilience, climate adaptation, disaster risk reduction, community-based public health, digital innovation, and social entrepreneurship.
  • Funding & Duration: The initiative will grant two flagship fellowships valued at US$10,000 each—one dedicated to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and the other to Social Impact. Awardees will receive up to 12 months to field-test and deploy practical community solutions.
  • Collaborative Architecture: The initiative is executed in technical partnership with the Faculty of Science and Technology at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, and the Caribbean Academy of Sciences (CAS).

“The Caribbean needs the full power of its scientific talent to meet the challenges ahead, and women must be at the centre of that effort,” said Eric Falt, Regional Director of UNESCO for the Caribbean.

Ukraine-Poland Border: Russian Drone Strikes Train Engine After Diplomatic Convoy Departs

On the international front, a Russian jet-propelled drone struck a passenger train’s engine at the Yahodyn railway station near the Ukraine-Poland border, minutes after high-profile Western delegations transitioned through the terminal:

  • Narrow Diplomatic Miss: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior European national security advisers—including the UK’s Jonathan Powell—had passed along the identical line aboard a preceding train while returning from high-level strategic summits in Kyiv.
  • Eyewitness Account: Former CIA Director David Petraeus, who was stationed aboard a separate train on the Yahodyn platforms during the detonation, described the strike as “terrifying.”
  • Timely Evacuation: Ukraine’s state rail operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, confirmed no casualties occurred after an emergency passenger evacuation order was executed just 15 minutes prior to impact.
  • Suspected Targeting: While Moscow claimed the attack targeted Western Ukrainian transit infrastructure, Ukrzaliznytsia noted that schedule adjustments had advanced the departure of the diplomatic train ahead of the strike, raising suspicions that foreign envoys were the intended target.
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