HEAVILY-LADEN TRUCK KILLS 26yr OLD ON THE BHARRAT JAGDEO RIVER BRIDGE

FIRST FATALITY RECORDED ON BHARRAT JAGDEO DEMERARA RIVER BRIDGE AFTER MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH

A tragic multi-vehicle accident on the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge has claimed the life of a 25-year-old man, marking the first traffic fatality on the bridge since its official opening in October last year.

Police have identified the deceased as Scott Jacob Dorwart, a resident of Grove, East Bank Demerara. Dorwart lost his life following a six-vehicle pile-up that occurred earlier today on the high span of the bridge.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident was triggered by an alleged mechanical failure involving a heavily loaded cement truck as it ascended the bridge. The truck reportedly lost control and began rolling backwards into oncoming traffic, colliding with several vehicles, including the car in which Dorwart was travelling.

While some motorists were able to evade the out-of-control truck, others were not as fortunate. Dorwart was reportedly trapped in his vehicle following the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heartbreaking scenes unfolded shortly after, as Dorwart’s father arrived at the crash site and was seen overcome with grief while identifying his son’s body.

Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh confirmed that one other individual remains in critical condition and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for emergency treatment. Several additional persons sustained minor injuries.

Emergency services, including the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service, and teams from the Ministry of Public Works, were swiftly deployed to the scene. Traffic on the bridge was temporarily suspended while emergency crews conducted rescue operations, cleared debris, and restored safe passage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Public Works confirmed that the cement truck had passed axle-load inspections prior to crossing the bridge and was not overweight. The Ministry stated that the incident resulted from a mechanical failure and extended condolences to the deceased’s family.

Authorities have once again urged motorists to exercise caution when crossing the bridge, particularly given ongoing concerns about speed, vehicle condition, and overall safety.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
