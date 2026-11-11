Best Emerging Destination Award 2026 Goes To Guyana

‘Destination of the Future’: Guyana Following Record 453,000+ Visitor Arrivals

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM / GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In another major milestone reinforcing its transition into a globally recognized travel hub, Guyana has been awarded the title of ‘Best Emerging Destination 2026’ at the prestigious World Tourism Awards, convened alongside the World Tourism Forum Institute’s Annual Meeting in Brussels.

The accolade highlights the country’s rapid tourism transformation, marked by record-setting international visitor growth, an expanding pipeline of world-class branded hotels, enhanced airlift connectivity, and sustained public-private investments across eco-tourism and cultural heritage assets.

Accepting the international honor on behalf of the Government of Guyana in Brussels, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues emphasized that the recognition validates Guyana’s strategic push to diversify its economy and convert global curiosity into sustainable, community-led prosperity.

Record-Breaking Growth: Historic Highs in Visitor Arrivals

The international distinction follows consecutive years of record-breaking passenger arrivals at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport:

Historic Inflow: Guyana registered an unprecedented 453,489 visitor arrivals in 2025 , representing a 22 per cent surge over 2024 numbers and the single highest annual tally in the nation’s history.

Guyana registered an unprecedented , representing a over 2024 numbers and the single highest annual tally in the nation’s history. Targeting One Million Arrivals by 2030: The government’s national tourism strategy remains focused on scaling beyond traditional diaspora traffic to attract more than one million international visitors annually by 2030 .

The government’s national tourism strategy remains focused on scaling beyond traditional diaspora traffic to attract more than . Global Air Connectivity: Growth has been accelerated by an influx of major international carriers, direct routes from North America, Europe, and regional hubs, alongside simplified electronic immigration and visa-on-arrival frameworks.

Economic Diversification: Beyond Oil and Gas

Minister Rodrigues, who represented Guyana at the forum held from November 9 to 10 under the theme “Investment and Security,” stressed that tourism stands as a foundational pillar of the administration’s non-oil economic diversification agenda:

Community-Centered Wealth Creation: Rodrigues stated that national tourism objectives go beyond top-line arrivals, focusing on ensuring that the tourism dollar trickles down directly into rural and Amerindian village economies, creating green jobs for guides, boat operators, artisans, and hospitality staff.

Rodrigues stated that national tourism objectives go beyond top-line arrivals, focusing on ensuring that the tourism dollar trickles down directly into rural and Amerindian village economies, creating green jobs for guides, boat operators, artisans, and hospitality staff. Expanding Hospitality Capacity: The state continues to back large-scale capital investments in international hotel chains—including Marriott Courtyard, Hyatt Place, Four Points by Sheraton, and Aiden by Best Western—to significantly expand room capacity ahead of anticipated conference, business, and leisure demand.

The state continues to back large-scale capital investments in international hotel chains—including Marriott Courtyard, Hyatt Place, Four Points by Sheraton, and Aiden by Best Western—to significantly expand room capacity ahead of anticipated conference, business, and leisure demand. Human Capital & Service Standards: Parallel investments through the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) continue to upgrade culinary, hospitality, safety, and tour-guiding standards nationwide.

“This award reflects the transformation taking place in Guyana and the increasing international interest in what our country has to offer. Our ambition goes beyond attracting more visitors; it is centered on ensuring tourism creates lasting opportunities for local businesses and communities.” — Susan Rodrigues, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Nature, Culture, and Biodiversity: The Core Eco-Tourism Appeal

The award also acknowledges Guyana’s competitive advantage in sustainable, low-impact adventure travel:

Pristine Rainforests & Biodiversity: Home to vast tracts of intact Amazonian rainforest within the Guiana Shield, Guyana offers rare encounters with megafauna, including jaguars, giant river otters, harpy eagles, and black caimans.

Home to vast tracts of intact Amazonian rainforest within the Guiana Shield, Guyana offers rare encounters with megafauna, including jaguars, giant river otters, harpy eagles, and black caimans. Iconic Landmarks: World-renowned natural wonders like Kaieteur Falls —the world’s widest single-drop waterfall by volume—continue to serve as crown jewels anchoring the nation’s outdoor appeal.

World-renowned natural wonders like —the world’s widest single-drop waterfall by volume—continue to serve as crown jewels anchoring the nation’s outdoor appeal. Indigenous Heritage & Eco-Lodges: Community-owned and operated eco-lodges across the North and South Rupununi savannas provide authentic cultural immersion, wildlife tracking, and sustainable hospitality models managed directly by Indigenous village councils.

As international marketing campaigns expand across European, North American, and Latin American source markets, the Best Emerging Destination 2026 title cements Guyana’s reputation as an eco-conscious destination for travelers seeking pristine nature, adventure, and living cultural heritage.

The video below offers an immersive visual exploration of Guyana’s pristine rainforests, powerful waterfalls, and community eco-lodges.