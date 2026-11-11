President Ali Rejects Godfrey Smith’s Resignation After U.S. Visa Revocation

‘President Ali Would Have None of It’: Justice Godfrey Smith Stays as MV Barima COI Chairman Following US Visa Revocation; Suspects China Academic Ties

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Retired Justice Godfrey Smith, SC, will remain at the helm of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (COI) investigating the catastrophic MV Barima maritime disaster, after President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali emphatically rejected his offer to step down following the abrupt revocation of his United States visa by the U.S. Department of State.

Speaking directly to reporters on Tuesday morning in Georgetown prior to the resumption of public evidentiary hearings following a two-week hiatus, the distinguished jurist disclosed that he had formally tendered his resignation to the Head of State to ensure that the American diplomatic action would not cast a shadow over the commission’s integrity or findings.

President Ali, however, declined to accept the resignation, directing the retired High Court Judge to proceed with leading the high-stakes inquiry into the July 18 ferry disaster that claimed more than 70 lives off the Essequibo coast.

The Revocation and the Offer to Resign

Justice Smith explained that professional ethics dictated that he immediately place his appointment at the discretion of the appointing authority:

Notification of Revocation: Smith revealed that he received an electronic correspondence on Monday from the United States Embassy in Belmopan, Belize, informing him that his non-immigrant U.S. visa had been revoked.

Smith revealed that he received an electronic correspondence on Monday from the United States Embassy in Belmopan, Belize, informing him that his non-immigrant U.S. visa had been revoked. Direct Verification: Given the unexpected nature of the email, Smith contacted consular officials directly to verify its authenticity. Consular representatives confirmed the revocation had been issued directly by the State Department in Washington, D.C., but stated they were unable to provide any official rationale or underlying reasons.

Given the unexpected nature of the email, Smith contacted consular officials directly to verify its authenticity. Consular representatives confirmed the revocation had been issued directly by the State Department in Washington, D.C., but stated they were unable to provide any official rationale or underlying reasons. Dual Resignation Tenders: In response, Smith tendered his resignation from two major regional roles: as Chairman of the Presidential COI into the MV Barima disaster in Guyana, and as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University of Belize. Both institutions rejected his resignation offers, expressing confidence in his leadership.

“The professional thing to do is to inform him of what has happened and to offer to him to resign in the event he believes that it could in any way hinder or hamper my role as Chairman of the Commission.” — Retired Justice Godfrey Smith, SC

Academic Ties with Beijing: The Suspected Catalyst

In the absence of a stated reason from American diplomatic authorities, Justice Smith traced the possible catalyst to his academic stewardship in Belize, specifically bilateral education partnerships established with the People’s Republic of China:

Partnership with Fudan University: Under his tenure as Chairman of the University of Belize, the institution established academic cooperation agreements and faculty exchanges with Fudan University in Shanghai and Beijing-based educational bodies.

Under his tenure as Chairman of the University of Belize, the institution established academic cooperation agreements and faculty exchanges with in Shanghai and Beijing-based educational bodies. Youth Leadership Delegations: Smith noted that the initiatives facilitated educational visits and study tours to China for young Belizean leaders, including a sitting member of the National Assembly of Belize.

Smith noted that the initiatives facilitated educational visits and study tours to China for young Belizean leaders, including a sitting member of the National Assembly of Belize. Geopolitical Crosshairs: The jurist suggested that these lawful academic engagements may have drawn scrutiny from U.S. foreign policy agencies monitoring Chinese educational and diplomatic influence across the Caribbean and Central America.

“The only conceivable thing that I could have done to draw the ire of the United States Government is to have engaged in my capacity as Chairman of the University of Belize, in collaboration with Beijing, the Government of China.”

‘I Will Not Appeal or Reapply’: Full Focus on MV Barima Hearings

Justice Smith emphasized that he does not intend to contest Washington’s administrative decision or pursue diplomatic remedies:

Acceptance Without Contest: The jurist stated plainly that he will not file an appeal, seek administrative reconsideration, or submit a new application for a U.S. visa, stating: “I do not wish to appeal the decision. I do not wish to reapply for a United States visa. I accept their decision and will move on from there.”

The jurist stated plainly that he will not file an appeal, seek administrative reconsideration, or submit a new application for a U.S. visa, stating: “I do not wish to appeal the decision. I do not wish to reapply for a United States visa. I accept their decision and will move on from there.” Public COI Hearings Resume: With the administrative issue settled by the Presidency, the Commission of Inquiry resumed its public sessions at the public hearing center in Georgetown.

The Commission’s mandate continues to center on examining the structural, administrative, operational, and regulatory circumstances that led to the sinking of the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) vessel MV Barima. The inquiry proceeds parallel to criminal proceedings in the Magistrates’ Court against senior shipboard officers and public scrutiny surrounding ongoing offshore salvage operations.