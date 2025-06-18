Wednesday, June 18, 2025
HomeNews“GUYANESE CRITIC” HAULED OVER THE COALS FOR ABUSIVE REMARKS DIRECTED AT EDUCATION...
NewsPolitics

“GUYANESE CRITIC” HAULED OVER THE COALS FOR ABUSIVE REMARKS DIRECTED AT EDUCATION MINISTER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1944

Education Minister Slams Guyanese Critic’s Abusive Rant, Warns of Legal Repercussions

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand is firing back at social media commentator Michael Rodrigues, popularly known as The Guyanese Critic, over what she describes as a vulgar, abusive, and ignorant verbal attack made against her during his online show.

Speaking on the sidelines of an education event on Tuesday, the Minister said Rodrigues’ tirade — which she characterized as lacking in fact and substance — could constitute a cybercrime offense.

“What the critic fellow said was ignorant — it was vulgar, it was abusive, it was profane, and it was uncalled for,” Minister Manickchand said. “If I were to pick myself up and walk over to the Cyber Crime Unit and make a complaint, he would most likely be charged under the Cyber Crime legislation.”

The Guyanese Critic’s remarks came after Minister Manickchand expressed public disapproval over the imprisonment of singer Baby Skellow for a song deemed blasphemous. Although the Minister said she did not support the artist’s content, she believed the law used to prosecute him was outdated and should be repealed — a stance that prompted Critic’s offensive response.

Despite the attack, Manickchand reaffirmed her belief in constitutional freedoms, stating:

“As much as I think he’s an idiot, not credible, and not a journalist, I would still fight for him to have pre-trial liberties — because that is what our Constitution guarantees.”

However, she also used the opportunity to denounce bullying behavior, particularly toward women and girls, noting that figures like Critic should be “isolated, not tolerated.”

“He’s a bully, and there are many bullies like him in households across this country. To the girls and women who face that — I say: defend yourself and deal with them.”

Manickchand emphasized that freedom of speech does not give anyone the right to abuse others and cautioned that public personalities must be held accountable for harmful conduct.

Previous article
SACRED GROUND TURNED INTO POLITICAL RALLY,ENMORE MARTYRS REMEMBERED
Next article
$45,000 BAIL FOR ‘BABY SKELLO’,DR. DEXTER TODD, EVERTON SING-LAMMY MAKE STRONG ARGUMENTS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Diwali is a time of national unity – PM

MURDER SUSPECT RECAPTURED….