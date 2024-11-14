Friday, November 15, 2024
TRIO JAILED, FINED FOR TRAFFICKING 10 KG OF COCAINE, TO SPEND THE NEXT THREE YEARS BEHIND BARS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit has recorded another success in its efforts to combat drug trafficking, with three men being found guilty of cocaine possession and trafficking. This conviction highlights the ongoing challenges and achievements in the fight against narcotics in the region. Travis Chase provides more details on the case, including the evidence presented and the sentences faced by the convicted individuals.

