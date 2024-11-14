TRIO JAILED, FINED FOR TRAFFICKING 10 KG OF COCAINE, TO SPEND THE NEXT THREE YEARS BEHIND BARS

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit has recorded another success in its efforts to combat drug trafficking, with three men being found guilty of cocaine possession and trafficking. This conviction highlights the ongoing challenges and achievements in the fight against narcotics in the region. Travis Chase provides more details on the case, including the evidence presented and the sentences faced by the convicted individuals.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on