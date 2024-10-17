Guyana is set to host fourth John Maxwell Live2Lead conference, poised to enhance leadership experience

Guyana is set to host the fourth two-day John Maxwell Live2Lead conference later this month. The event focuses on developing impactful leaders by providing enhanced leadership experiences and insights from world-renowned experts. Kerese Gonsalves has more on this upcoming conference.
