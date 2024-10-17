Friday, October 18, 2024
HomeNewsGuyana is set to host fourth John Maxwell Live2Lead conference, poised to...
News

Guyana is set to host fourth John Maxwell Live2Lead conference, poised to enhance leadership experience

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
56

Guyana is set to host the fourth two-day John Maxwell Live2Lead conference later this month. The event focuses on developing impactful leaders by providing enhanced leadership experiences and insights from world-renowned experts. Kerese Gonsalves has more on this upcoming conference.

Previous article
SEVENTEEN ACRES OF LAND EARMARKED FOR NEW HOUSING DEVELOPMENT IN MABARUMA, REGION ONE – PRESIDENT ALI
Next article
GOV’T MUST DEVELOP FRAMEWORK FOR $200,000 CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTIONTO ENSURE TRANSPARENT PROCESS – HUGHES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Duo arrested after cops discover “ganja” in car doors, spare wheel

HGP REGIONAL NEWS -SEPTEMEBER 15, 2023