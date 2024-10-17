GOV’T MUST DEVELOP FRAMEWORK FOR $200,000 CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTIONTO ENSURE TRANSPARENT PROCESS – HUGHES

While commending the government for adopting Economist Dr. Clive Thomas’s recommendation to directly transfer cash to citizens, Alliance For Change Leader Nigel Hughes has urged the government to establish a statutory framework to oversee the distribution of the $200,000 grant recently announced by President Irfaan Ali. Antonio Dey provides further details in this report.
