Friday, October 18, 2024
HomeNewsGOV'T MUST DEVELOP FRAMEWORK FOR $200,000 CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTIONTO ENSURE TRANSPARENT PROCESS...
NewsPolitics

GOV’T MUST DEVELOP FRAMEWORK FOR $200,000 CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTIONTO ENSURE TRANSPARENT PROCESS – HUGHES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
219

While commending the government for adopting Economist Dr. Clive Thomas’s recommendation to directly transfer cash to citizens, Alliance For Change Leader Nigel Hughes has urged the government to establish a statutory framework to oversee the distribution of the $200,000 grant recently announced by President Irfaan Ali. Antonio Dey provides further details in this report.

Previous article
Guyana is set to host fourth John Maxwell Live2Lead conference, poised to enhance leadership experience
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Octogenarian sentenced to four more years behind bars.

EXXON PUTTING GUYANA AT RISK BY EXCEEDING SAFE PRODUCTION LIMIT –...