GUYANA HAS “HUGE STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE” TO UNITED STATES — LANDAU

HGP Nightly News – The United States has identified Guyana as a key strategic partner in its push for a safer and more prosperous Caribbean, with Washington seeking deeper cooperation on investment, infrastructure, organised crime and regional security.

United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau outlined the position during a visit to Georgetown, declaring that Guyana’s rapid economic transformation and influence within CARICOM have placed it at the centre of Washington’s regional interests.

“Guyana has huge strategic importance. It’s always been a leader in CARICOM, and we’ve been working closely with Guyana and the Ali administration on numerous topics of mutual interest,” Landau said.

His comments followed what he described as a “terrific meeting” with President Irfaan Ali, during which they discussed economic development, security cooperation and Guyana’s growing regional role.

Landau said the two governments were closely aligned on building prosperity that produces tangible benefits for their citizens.

“We’re very aligned on a vision for prosperity that brings benefits to the people of both our countries, and it’s prosperity across the whole nation of Guyana,” he stated.

The Deputy Secretary said Washington wants to help build a Caribbean in which citizens and businesses feel more confident about investing.

“We’re interested in having a more secure Caribbean region, a Caribbean region where people can invest more with more confidence, and a region of greater prosperity and cooperation,” he explained.

Landau presented Guyana as both a beneficiary and potential driver of that regional transformation, pointing to its expanding economy, energy resources and position within CARICOM.

“We see Guyana as a key strategic partner, and really, I am here to signal that the United States is very eager to partner with Guyana,” he said.

He described Guyana as “one of the major up-and-coming countries of the world” and said Washington wanted to participate in the country’s development.

“We hope that we can be part of Guyana’s success story,” Landau added.

Guyana’s strategic importance to the United States has increased dramatically since the discovery and production of large offshore petroleum resources, alongside heightened tensions with neighbouring Venezuela and growing concerns about transnational crime.

The partnership between Georgetown and Washington predates Landau’s visit. During a previous engagement, then US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Guyana’s development as occurring at an important moment and expressed Washington’s desire to deepen cooperation in areas including food security, climate policy and regional development. US Department of State

Landau said the United States is interested in supporting investments that connect Guyana more effectively with neighbouring countries and international markets.

He identified ports, roads, commercial facilities and housing as possible areas for expanded cooperation, arguing that Guyana’s petroleum wealth could provide a foundation for broader economic development.

The Deputy Secretary also placed security at the centre of the relationship, warning that organised criminal networks and narcotics traffickers threaten families, national stability and investor confidence throughout the Caribbean.

“Organised crime has been increasing in this area. This is a tricky neighbourhood, and the United States faces the same security threats from these organised criminal groups as does Guyana,” he said.

Landau argued that the shared nature of those threats makes closer cooperation necessary.

“It’s natural for us to want to work together to make sure that these criminal groups and these drug smugglers do not put down roots in Guyana,” he stated.

Preventing criminal organisations from becoming entrenched in Guyana, he suggested, would strengthen stability throughout the Caribbean and make the wider region more attractive to legitimate investors.

Landau repeatedly connected Washington’s Caribbean ambitions to Guyana’s future, presenting the country as a pivotal state whose economic and security decisions could shape regional outcomes.

His remarks also signal that US interest in Guyana extends beyond petroleum. Washington appears to view the country’s geographic location, CARICOM influence, economic expansion and proximity to regional security threats as central to its wider Caribbean strategy.

“I’ve come to celebrate our partnership between our two countries, which is based on our common interests in so many areas,” Landau said.

“The United States is here to say we want to be part of the story of Guyana’s future development and prosperity.”