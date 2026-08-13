HomeNewsBourda Market Gets Major Clean-Up, Vending Halted  Along Robb Street As City...
News

Bourda Market Gets Major Clean-Up, Vending Halted  Along Robb Street As City Tackles Health Hazards

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
201

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has launched an aggressive, multi-day sanitation and rehabilitation exercise surrounding the Bourda Market, temporarily halting all street vending along a primary commercial stretch of Robb Street to address severe public health hazards.

Municipal workers, operating alongside technical teams from Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), moved in to dismantle dozens of makeshift wooden stalls and clear decades of accumulated waste, clogged drainage networks, and overflowing sewage lines between Alexander Street and Orange Walk.

Dismantling Makeshift Stalls and Tackling Sewage Defects

The intensive clean-up targets longstanding environmental hazards that municipal health inspectors warned could no longer be ignored, particularly given the proximity of raw food and meat sales.

  • Robb Street Vending Suspension: Vending along Robb Street (between Alexander Street and Orange Walk) has been temporarily suspended while heavy machinery and municipal crews desilt drains and flush underground sewer mains.
  • Removal of Permanent Structures: City Hall workers systematically dismantled illegal, permanent wooden shacks and makeshift overhangs that restricted drainage access and trapped refuse.
  • GWI Sewerage Partnership: M&CC is collaborating directly with GWI engineers to clear blocked waste mains and repair damaged wastewater infrastructure servicing the market perimeter.

Mayor Alfred Mentore Warns Return Could Be Delayed

Speaking on site during the operation, Mayor of Georgetown Alfred Mentore emphasized that while the exercise was initially scheduled for three days, the suspension of vending could be extended if workers uncover deeper structural or sewage defects requiring remediation.

“The Council has a duty to protect public health, and that must take precedence over commercial activity—especially where food is being sold,” Mayor Alfred Mentore stated. “If we find additional challenges with the drainage or sewage lines that require more time, the shutdown along this section will last longer than initially planned.”

Shift to Collapsible Tents and Portable Tables

Mayor Mentore made it clear that municipal authorities are not trying to push vendors out of business, but declared that the era of permanent, unregulated street structures at Bourda Market is over.

When vending resumes along Robb Street, returning vendors will be required to operate under strict new sanitary guidelines, utilizing only collapsible tents and portable tables that must be dismantled and removed at the end of each business day to allow nightly municipal cleaning.

City Hall confirmed that similar targeted sanitation drives will be rolled out across other municipal markets in Georgetown in the coming weeks.

Previous article
Nandlall Says Protests Have Limits—But Ppp/C Used Similar Tactics While In Opposition
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID