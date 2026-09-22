Guyana Exports Hit Record $16.2B — So Why Is The Dollar Losing Value?

Yet Market Dollar Weakens as Balance of Payments Records US$293.9M Deficit

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyana generated unprecedented foreign currency earnings from international trade during the first half of 2026, powered by expanding offshore oil production. Yet, official data released in the Ministry of Finance’s 2026 Mid-Year Report exposes a structural macroeconomic paradox: while export revenue soared to nearly US$16.2 billion, the Guyana dollar weakened on the open market, the official and commercial exchange rates diverged further, and the nation recorded an overall balance-of-payments deficit of US$293.9 million that forced a direct drawdown of central bank foreign reserves.

The data raises critical questions for domestic businesses and consumers regarding why American currency is becoming more expensive locally despite the sheer volume of petrodollars flowing through the wider economy.

The Currency Split: Official Anchor vs. Depreciating Market Mid-Rate

While state regulators maintained a static posture on the official window, market realities told a markedly different story across commercial bank cambios and licensed currency dealers:

Official Rate Pinned: The Bank of Guyana official exchange rate held entirely unchanged at G$208.50 to US$1 through the end of June 2026.

The Bank of Guyana official exchange rate held entirely unchanged at through the end of June 2026. Market Depreciation: The market mid-rate depreciated steadily over the six-month period, sliding from G$220.60 to G$223.70 to US$1 .

The market mid-rate depreciated steadily over the six-month period, sliding from . The G$15.20 Spread: By June 30, the spread between the pegged official rate and the prevailing market mid-rate widened to G$15.20, making foreign exchange significantly more expensive for local importers, retailers, and everyday consumers purchasing goods denominated in US currency.

Record Exports: Oil Climbs 82% to Top US$15 Billion

The depreciation of the market exchange rate occurred against an unprecedented surge in physical exports:

Aggregate Inflows: Total merchandise export earnings climbed by 76.4 percent year-on-year to reach almost US$16.2 billion during the first six months of 2026.

Total merchandise export earnings climbed by year-on-year to reach almost during the first six months of 2026. Hydrocarbon Dominance: Crude oil accounted for the overwhelming share of those earnings, surging 82.1 percent to exceed US$15 billion as additional floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) capacity was optimized offshore.

Crude oil accounted for the overwhelming share of those earnings, surging to exceed as additional floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) capacity was optimized offshore. Non-Oil Performance: Traditional and non-oil exports also recorded positive expansion, bringing in approximately US$1.146 billion across agriculture, gold, bauxite, and manufacturing.

The Leakage: US$3.62B Capital Deficit Triggers Reserve Drawdown

The core economic explanation behind the weakening domestic currency lies in how petroleum earnings actually enter, exit, and circulate through Guyana’s financial architecture:

Current Account vs. Capital Account: While Guyana logged a substantial current-account surplus of US$3.34 billion on the back of its oil shipments, that figure was completely erased by a massive capital-account deficit of approximately US$3.62 billion .

While Guyana logged a substantial on the back of its oil shipments, that figure was completely erased by a massive . Repatriation and Cost Recovery: The report confirms that the capital account deficit was driven by massive foreign investment-related outflows, including international oil consortium cost-recovery deductions, contractor service imports, and the outward repatriation of equity profits.

The report confirms that the capital account deficit was driven by massive foreign investment-related outflows, including international oil consortium cost-recovery deductions, contractor service imports, and the outward repatriation of equity profits. The Balance-of-Payments Deficit: After offsetting the current account surplus against external capital outflows, Guyana ended the first half of 2026 with a net balance-of-payments (BOP) deficit of US$293.9 million .

After offsetting the current account surplus against external capital outflows, Guyana ended the first half of 2026 with a net . Bank of Guyana Drawdown: To settle the overall balance-of-payments deficit and satisfy international obligations, the state was forced to draw down liquid foreign reserves held at the Bank of Guyana, bringing total central bank reserves down to approximately US$1.062 billion at the end of June 2026.

For the private sector and ordinary households grappling with import inflation and commercial bank currency quotas, the Ministry of Finance’s numbers underscore that gross export headlines do not automatically translate into domestic cash availability. Until petrodollar retention mechanisms and local currency settlement structures evolve, domestic market exchange rates will remain exposed to capital outflows.