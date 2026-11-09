Guyana Digital School Launches Online Driver’s Licence Portal To Combat Illegal Acquisitions

‘Zero Knowledge Means Road Danger’: Online Driver’s Licence Portal to Eliminate Bribery and Streamline Theoretical Exams

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a coordinated inter-ministerial initiative aimed at curbing corruption, improving road safety, and eliminating the fraudulent acquisition of driver’s licences, the Guyana Digital School on Friday officially launched its nationwide Online Driver’s Licence Portal.

The digital platform establishes a standardized, computer-based framework that centralizes both theoretical driver education and testing. The system introduces biometric identification safeguards, automated assessment tools, and access points intended to prevent cheating, eliminate middleman extortion, and ensure every driver entering the roadways possesses verifiable knowledge of traffic laws.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag announced that the Guyana Digital School is now the sole authorized entity legally mandated to administer theoretical driver training and official learner examinations. Warning citizens against patronizing private syndicates or third-party facilitators claiming to offer testing services, the Minister emphasized that the state has fully migrated theoretical driver certification to this secure digital environment.

Tackling Corrupt Practices: ‘You Are Doing Nobody a Favor’

Addressing an audience comprised largely of secondary school students and prospective motorists, Minister Parag delivered a direct warning about the lethal consequences of obtaining fraudulent licences through bribery:

Eliminating Counterfeit Channels: Parag stressed that the digital portal introduces complete systemic transparency, making it impossible for illicit operators to bypass mandatory testing requirements.

Parag stressed that the digital portal introduces complete systemic transparency, making it impossible for illicit operators to bypass mandatory testing requirements. The Danger of Unqualified Drivers: The Minister pointed out that bypassing theoretical learning leaves motorists completely unprepared for emergency hazards, directly endangering other road users.

The Minister pointed out that bypassing theoretical learning leaves motorists completely unprepared for emergency hazards, directly endangering other road users. Sole Legal Authority: The public was cautioned that traditional off-the-record testing arrangements or third-party agencies are now obsolete, with the Digital School serving as the single regulatory checkpoint.

“It brings transparency… or a process… You are not doing anybody a favor [by buying a licence], because guess what: you will go on the road having zero knowledge of the road as a responsible driver.” — Sonia Parag, Minister of Education

Technological Integrity: AI Facial Verification and Automated Grading

Detailing the system’s technical framework, Director of the Guyana Digital School Phillipe Walker explained that convenience has been balanced with stringent identity verification:

Biometric Candidate Verification: The portal incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and facial recognition software during initial candidate registration and testing sessions, ensuring that proxy test-takers cannot write examinations on behalf of third parties.

The portal incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and facial recognition software during initial candidate registration and testing sessions, ensuring that proxy test-takers cannot write examinations on behalf of third parties. Self-Paced Flexible Learning: Candidates can review road code modules, traffic signs, and driving regulations at their own pace from home or at public IT access points before sitting the formal test.

Candidates can review road code modules, traffic signs, and driving regulations at their own pace from home or at public IT access points before sitting the formal test. AI-Assisted Evaluation: Minister of Public Service and Government Efficiency Zulfikar Ally underscored that automated digital grading removes discretionary human scoring, providing prospective drivers with immediate, tamper-proof exam results. Ally urged young citizens to take personal pride in earning credentials through legitimate study rather than resorting to bribery.

“It allows persons to prepare at their own pace, be it your home or a centre.” — Phillipe Walker, Director, Guyana Digital School

Removing Human Discretion: Home Affairs and Traffic Department Modernization

The rollout represents an operational partnership among the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Guyana Police Force (GPF):

Reducing Manual Vulnerabilities: Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond emphasized that moving away from manual, paper-driven processes directly dismantles institutional corruption, restoring public confidence in national licensing.

Minister of Home Affairs emphasized that moving away from manual, paper-driven processes directly dismantles institutional corruption, restoring public confidence in national licensing. Decentralized Testing via Zara Centres: Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mahendra Singh , noted that the initiative marks a transition away from traditional, crowded classroom lectures toward computer-based examinations administered across the network of Zara Computer Centres nationwide.

Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police , noted that the initiative marks a transition away from traditional, crowded classroom lectures toward computer-based examinations administered across the network of nationwide. Early Secondary School Integration: Assistant Commissioner Singh highlighted that integrating traffic law modules directly into secondary schools cultivates road discipline well before teenagers turn 18, ensuring youth view road safety as a shared civic responsibility rather than a mere regulatory hurdle.

“We are moving systems that depend manually from… enforcement of the law…” — Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Home Affairs

The initiative aligns with the government’s wider push to leverage digital public infrastructure across public sector services, ensuring drivers on the nation’s highways are certified through objective, transparent, and verifiable standards.