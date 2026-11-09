Five Police Officers Quietly Arraigned and Remanded for Capital Murder in Custodial Death of Gavin Douglas

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In an unannounced development that unfolded without media advisories or official press releases, five serving members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were quietly escorted into the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday and formally arraigned for capital murder in connection with the custodial death of 32-year-old labourer Gavin Kennard Douglas.

The five accused officers—identified as Tiansay Thomas, Wencill Marshall, Joel Newsom, Bevis Lyle, and Ariff Haniff—appeared before Senior Magistrate Judy Latchman, where the indictable charge of murder was read to them.

Because the charge was instituted indictably, the ranks were not required to enter a plea. Magistrate Latchman denied bail and ordered all five remanded to the custody of the Guyana Prison Service. The matter was transferred to the West Demerara judicial district and adjourned to November 17, 2026, for report and fixture before the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’ Court.

The swift, quiet arraignment marks a pivotal shift in the case, following days of mounting civic outrage, street demonstrations, and calls by civil rights attorneys and parliamentary opposition groups demanding criminal liability for the ranks involved.

Unannounced Court Appearance Breaks Institutional Silence

The appearance of five active-duty law enforcement officers facing capital murder charges took place under tight institutional security and without standard public disclosure:

Absence of Public Notice: The Guyana Police Force provided no prior notification, press releases, or public court fixture updates indicating that its ranks had been formally charged or scheduled for arraignment.

The Guyana Police Force provided no prior notification, press releases, or public court fixture updates indicating that its ranks had been formally charged or scheduled for arraignment. Quiet Arraignment: The five ranks were moved directly from detention at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) at Eve Leary to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court holding cells before being brought up to Magistrate Latchman’s courtroom.

The five ranks were moved directly from detention at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) at Eve Leary to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court holding cells before being brought up to Magistrate Latchman’s courtroom. Jurisdictional Transfer: Following the formal reading of the murder charge, the proceedings were transferred to the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’ Court, the magisterial jurisdiction governing the police station where the fatal incident occurred.

Official Narrative Collapses Under Forensic Findings

Douglas, a resident of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara, died in the early hours of Saturday, October 31, 2026, less than two hours after being arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop.

The initial account put forward by police investigators claimed that Douglas had become violent during intake:

The Initial Police Account: Force public relations bulletins originally stated that Douglas turned aggressive while ranks were placing him into the lockups, requiring physical restraint. Police claimed he was subsequently observed “frothing at the mouth” in his cell before being rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), where he was pronounced dead.

Force public relations bulletins originally stated that Douglas turned aggressive while ranks were placing him into the lockups, requiring physical restraint. Police claimed he was subsequently observed “frothing at the mouth” in his cell before being rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), where he was pronounced dead. Pathology Rebuttal: That version crumbled following a post-mortem examination performed by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh . The autopsy revealed that Douglas died from an acute brain haemorrhage directly resulting from severe blunt force trauma to the head, alongside multiple visible contusions across his body.

That version crumbled following a post-mortem examination performed by Government Pathologist . The autopsy revealed that Douglas died from an acute brain haemorrhage directly resulting from severe blunt force trauma to the head, alongside multiple visible contusions across his body. Taser Studs Extracted: During the forensic examination, Dr. Singh also discovered and extracted two Taser studs embedded in Douglas’s body, which were cataloged and lodged as forensic evidence, disproving claims that the detainee had simply fallen ill.

Mounting Public Pressure Preceded Charges

The institution of murder charges follows widespread public outcry and political pressure:

Family Advocacy: Represented by civil rights attorney Dr. Dexter Todd, Douglas’s family rejected internal administrative excuses from the outset, demanding an independent forensic audit of station surveillance records and calling for capital charges against the ranks on duty.

Represented by civil rights attorney Dr. Dexter Todd, Douglas’s family rejected internal administrative excuses from the outset, demanding an independent forensic audit of station surveillance records and calling for capital charges against the ranks on duty. Parliamentary and Civic Scrutiny: The death drew severe condemnation from civic organizations and the parliamentary opposition (PNCR/APNU), which warned that custodial brutality was degrading public trust and demanded that the Ministry of Home Affairs ensure full criminal accountability.

The death drew severe condemnation from civic organizations and the parliamentary opposition (PNCR/APNU), which warned that custodial brutality was degrading public trust and demanded that the Ministry of Home Affairs ensure full criminal accountability. OPR Recommendations: While the GPF’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) initially handled the internal inquiry, the gravity of the forensic pathology findings prompted the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to advise that the officers face the full weight of an indictable murder indictment.

The five accused officers will remain in prison custody until November 17, 2026, when their preliminary inquiry proceedings commence at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’ Court.