Uitvlugt Agrochemical Allegations Do Not Survive The Records; Jordan Should Check The Facts Before Chasing Headlines – MOA

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Ministry of Agriculture has forcefully rejected claims made by Opposition Member of Parliament Vinceroy Jordan regarding the alleged disappearance of “millions of dollars’ worth of agrochemicals” from the Uitvlugt Sugar Estate bond on the West Coast of Demerara, dismissing the accusations as baseless sensationalism designed to grab headlines without factual backing.

In a detailed response issued on Wednesday, November 5, 2026, the Ministry stated that Jordan’s claims fly in the face of physical stock counts, verified daily logs, and multi-layered inventory controls maintained by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

The government maintained that the latest physical inventory audit conducted at the Uitvlugt facility recorded zero variance, confirming that no agrochemicals or herbicide stocks are unaccounted for.

‘An Established Pattern’: Ministry Rebuffs MP Jordan’s Claims

The Ministry characterized the Opposition MP’s public assertions as part of a recurring pattern of unverified social media disclosures:

Unsubstantiated Allegations: The Ministry noted that Jordan has repeatedly circulated claims of corruption, missing state resources, and executive cover-ups without furnishing supporting documents, delivery manifests, or evidence.

The Ministry noted that Jordan has repeatedly circulated claims of corruption, missing state resources, and executive cover-ups without furnishing supporting documents, delivery manifests, or evidence. Debunked Narratives: The official statement observed that the opposition lawmaker relies on a familiar script—relying on anonymous sources, citing large monetary figures, and demanding that authorities “come clean”—only for routine administrative audits to disprove the claims.

The official statement observed that the opposition lawmaker relies on a familiar script—relying on anonymous sources, citing large monetary figures, and demanding that authorities “come clean”—only for routine administrative audits to disprove the claims. Protecting Industry Workers: The Ministry affirmed that it will not permit unsupported claims to tarnish the professional reputations of estate managers and field staff, nor erode public confidence in an agricultural sector sustaining thousands of rural families.

Dual-Locking Systems: How Agrochemicals Are Secured at Uitvlugt

Detailing the security infrastructure governing chemical storage at the West Demerara sugar estate, the Ministry highlighted strict institutional checks that prevent unilateral access:

Dual-Locking Mechanism: Herbicides and agrochemicals at the Uitvlugt Estate are secured within a general stores-controlled bond operating on a dual-lock system. Stores staff cannot unlock the facility without security personnel present, and security ranks cannot gain entry without authorized stores custodians.

Herbicides and agrochemicals at the Uitvlugt Estate are secured within a general stores-controlled bond operating on a dual-lock system. Stores staff cannot unlock the facility without security personnel present, and security ranks cannot gain entry without authorized stores custodians. No Unilateral Entry: No single individual—regardless of whether they hold the post of estate manager, field superintendent, or security guard—has the authority or mechanical ability to enter the storage bond alone.

No single individual—regardless of whether they hold the post of estate manager, field superintendent, or security guard—has the authority or mechanical ability to enter the storage bond alone. Multi-Departmental Verification: Every movement of herbicide from the bond requires written management approval, signed requisitions, and witnesses representing at least two independent operational departments.

Every movement of herbicide from the bond requires written management approval, signed requisitions, and witnesses representing at least two independent operational departments. Collusion Threshold: The Ministry explained that for agrochemicals to go missing unaccounted for, personnel across stores, estate security, field supervision, senior management, and the finance division would all have to engage in active collusion—and even then, written ledgers and physical audits would expose any discrepancy.

GuySuCo Accountability and Production Outlook

The pushback comes as GuySuCo continues to monitor estate management, operational transparency, and financial discipline across its cultivation hubs:

Accountability Across Estates: The Ministry reaffirmed that Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha has instituted strict reporting mandates requiring estate managers to account for inputs, field application rates, and physical stockpiles.

The Ministry reaffirmed that Minister of Agriculture has instituted strict reporting mandates requiring estate managers to account for inputs, field application rates, and physical stockpiles. Production Rebound: The Ministry noted that GuySuCo’s operational focus remains centered on boosting field yields and factory conversion efficiencies, citing a 19.3 per cent increase in sugar output recorded during the first crop of 2026.

The Ministry advised MP Jordan to inspect verified public records and cross-check facts with official estate administrators before publishing claims that do not survive audit verification.