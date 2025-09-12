GPHC ORTHOPEDIC TECHNICIAN UNDER PROBE OVER LEAKED “LOLA DOLL” EMERGENCY  ROOM VIDEO

Hospital Staff Suspect in Privacy Breach Involving Lola Doll Shooting Case

By Tiana Cole|HGP Nightly News.

A video that sparked outrage online has been confirmed to feature popular social media personality Lolita Callendar, widely known as Lola Doll.

In a statement, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) said the incident is being taken “extremely seriously” and that an orthopedic technician has been identified as the suspect. The hospital clarified that the staff member was not scheduled for duty when Lola Doll was admitted.

The matter has since been handed over to the Guyana Police Force under cybercrime laws.

“Video recording and photography within our facility is strictly prohibited unless expressly authorized by management,” the GPHC reminded, adding that breaches of privacy violate hospital policy, professional ethics, and patient trust.

The hospital extended an apology to Lola Doll and her family, stressing that safeguarding patients’ dignity and privacy remains the highest priority.

Meanwhile, Lola Doll continues to recover after she was shot multiple times on Saturday night, September 9, 2025, as she sat in her car outside her East Ruimveldt home. She was rushed to GPHC for emergency treatment and has since spoken with investigators.

Police said the first suspect arrested in the case was released on $500,000 station bail after the 72-hour detention period expired. Businessman Paul Daby Jr., who surrendered following a wanted bulletin, was also released on $1 million station bail. Davy, recently sanctioned by the US over alleged drug trafficking ties, remains under investigation.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance and CCTV footage from nearby utility poles as they work to identify the shooter. Lola Doll sustained gunshot wounds to the face, arms, and legs but is said to be in a stable condition.

