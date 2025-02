Terrence Campbell Joins AFC in Economic Policy Talks:

Businessman Terrence Campbell has aligned with the Alliance For Change (AFC) in advising the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government on properly allocating proceeds from Guyana’s vast natural resources. The move comes amid ongoing debates over financial management, economic priorities, and equitable distribution of the country’s wealth.

Dacia Richards has more on this development.

