Government Nears New Karpowership Agreement; Gpl To Announce Details Soon

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Government of Guyana has successfully averted a catastrophic coastal energy shutdown. High-stakes commercial negotiations with Turkish energy giant Karpowership are officially 99% complete, clearing a legal path to secure the continuous operation of two massive floating power plants that supply nearly half of the country’s peak electricity demand.

While senior administrators and cabinet executives have remained tight-lipped about the specific structural details of the emergency renewal, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works with responsibility for Public Utilities, Deodat Indar, confirmed that a comprehensive national announcement from the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is imminent.

“We have fought tooth and nail in these intense negotiations,” Minister Indar shared exclusively with Nightly News, acknowledging the extreme pressure placed on the state’s negotiating team. “The discussions are in their absolute final stages. We ask the public to allow GPL to release its formal, complete statement at the appropriate time.”

The high-pressure grid crisis reached a boiling point earlier this month when the original two-year foundational power purchase agreement between GPL and Karpowership officially expired. Ahead of the deadline, executive leadership at the Istanbul-based energy firm issued a stark, written ultimatum to the Ministry of Public Works: either execute an integrated restructuring of commercial rates or face an immediate, systemic disconnection of its offshore generation assets.

At the heart of the tense, multi-week standoff was a demand by Karpowership to aggressively harmonize and unify its regional pricing models. Under the initial 2024 contract, the company had granted Guyana a highly concessional baseline rate of US$0.076 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for its 36-megawatt vessel moored in the Berbice River at Everton. However, the operators demanded that this rate be bumped up to US$0.095/kWh—the exact premium rate Guyana already pays for the second, larger 60-megawatt powership operating in the Demerara River at Meadow Bank.

Leaked corporate files indicate that this structural price hike would extract an additional US$15,760 (approximately G$3.4 million) from the national treasury each day, raising the country’s annual asset-rental bill by roughly US$5.8 million. Under the expired configuration, taxpayers were already shelling out a combined daily rental fee of US$235,000—a figure that balloons to nearly G$126 million when accounting for Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) consumption, maritime transport, and heavy logistical support.

The state’s heavy reliance on these external floating power barges is a direct consequence of ongoing civil engineering delays dogging the multi-billion-dollar Wales Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project in Region Three. Originally slated to bring 300 megawatts of cheap, natural gas-driven electricity to the national grid by 2024, the mega-project is not expected to reach baseline output until late 2026, with full-capacity operations pushed into mid-2027.

With the new Karpowership contract now safely locked down to bridge that critical energy gap, public attention is shifting to whether Minister Indar’s “tooth and nail” defense successfully managed to secure a lower daily rental rate, or whether the national purse will absorb the multi-million-dollar premium to keep the lights on across the coastland.