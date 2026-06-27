Teen’s Death Under Investigation, Eyewitnesses Dispute Police Account, OPR Probe Underway

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

CORRIVERTON, GUYANA — Violent protests erupted across several communities along the Corentyne corridor late Thursday night after a 16-year-old high school student was killed during a highly controversial police pursuit. The tragic incident has triggered conflicting narratives and intense public outrage. While the Guyana Police Force maintains that the teenager simply lost control of his vehicle while trying to evade law enforcement, furious eyewitnesses and family members have vehemently rejected that report, alleging that a police patrol vehicle intentionally struck the minor’s motorcycle from behind, forcing him to slide off the tarmac into a fatal collision.

The deceased has been identified as Aftaz King, a resident of Eliza Mary Race Course, Corentyne, Berbice, who had just recently concluded sitting his Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations at the Skeldon Line Path Secondary School.

According to an official late-night bulletin issued by police headquarters, the fatal encounter unfolded at approximately 18:45 hrs on Thursday along the Princeton Access Road. Traffic investigators claim that King was riding motorcycle #CL 5607 at a fast rate when he actively attempted to evade a routine police patrol. The state narrative asserts that during the high-speed evasion, the youth lost control of the handlebars and slammed directly into a wooden utility pole, sustaining fatal multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. He was picked up and rushed to the No. 75 Regional Public Hospital, where medical staff officially pronounced him dead on arrival.

However, that explanation was immediately and fiercely challenged by local residents, sparking an immediate national security crisis. Eyewitnesses who claim to have watched the chase unfold reported that an off-road police pickup truck attached to the Springlands Police Station aggressively pursued the unhelmeted teenager. Bystanders allege that the police vehicle purposely clipped the rear fender of King’s motorcycle, causing him to lose balance and pitch violently into the utility pole.

Furthermore, community members expressed deep outrage over allegations that the pursuing ranks failed to render immediate first aid or emergency transport, reportedly leaving the teenager’s mangled body exposed on the roadway for a prolonged duration before backup arrived.

“The boys them see the police vehicle hit him from the back and he fly into the lantern post,” the teen’s grieving grandmother shared through tears. “And when they finished, they just drove around the town and then went back to make sure he dead before throwing him like a dog into the back of a police truck. Why did they have to kill him? He was just a child. Even if he didn’t have a license for a motorbike, you don’t chase down and kill a child for that.”

As news of the high schooler’s death circulated, masses of angry residents took to the streets of Corriverton, Skeldon, and neighboring areas, dragging logs, debris, and industrial tires onto the Corentyne Public Road before setting them ablaze. The fiery blockades completely paralyzed transit along the vital international highway linking Guyana to Suriname, prompting tactical deployments of riot police.

The political opposition immediately intervened, with executives from A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) condemning the police’s actions and labeling the incident a blatant case of state brutality against a minority community. APNU demanded the immediate preservation of all police dispatch logs, radio communications, and nearby surveillance footage to prevent potential evidence tampering.

In a rapid bid to defuse the escalating civil unrest and maintain public order, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, issued an emergency midnight statement expressing deep condolences to the King family while assuring the nation of a completely impartial, transparent inquiry.

“The matter is already the subject of a thorough and independent investigation by the Police Force Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR),” the Home Affairs Minister confirmed. “Every single aspect of this chase will be carefully scrutinized under a microscopic lens. If any criminal or disciplinary culpability is established against any rank involved, it will be dealt with swiftly and unyieldingly in accordance with the law. No one is above accountability.”

While the OPR forensic team has been flown into Region Six to conduct paint-transfer analysis on the police patrol vehicle and reconstruct the physical dynamics of the crash site, the Skeldon Line Path Secondary School community remains in deep mourning over the loss of a student described by teachers as a quiet, peaceful, and highly helpful youth whose aspirations of one day joining the law enforcement sector were tragically cut short by the very force he hoped to serve.