GLDA SAYS ANIMAL WELFARE WAS “TAKEN CARE OF” DURING CATTLE TRANSPORT

HGP Nightly News – The Guyana Livestock Development Authority says animal welfare was “taken care of” during the transport of 1,000 pregnant cattle imported from Brazil.

GLDA is rejecting claims circulating on social media about the treatment and transportation of the animals, saying the cattle remained under continuous veterinary supervision throughout their journey to the Ebini Livestock Facility.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dwight Walrond said the animals were imported under the National Cattle Development Programme, which is intended to strengthen Guyana’s livestock sector through the introduction of improved genetics.

“We would have been fortunate to have an opportunity to import these high genetics into Guyana to ensure that we can continue the upward trajectory which we have seen over the past months and years,” Dr. Walrond said.

He stressed that all required health checks and quarantine procedures were completed before the cattle entered Guyana.

“No animal will be allowed in or out of Guyana without the necessary documentation,” he stated.

According to Dr. Walrond, the animals underwent mandatory quarantine in Brazil before being inspected again by GLDA officials upon arrival at Lethem.

GLDA said the cattle were transported under strict welfare protocols.

Those protocols included scheduled rest stops every four hours, during which the animals received feed, clean water, electrolytes, and veterinary assessments.

The shipment was also accompanied by veterinarians, livestock extension officers, and animal care personnel.

Responding to concerns about delays at the river crossing, Dr. Walrond said the delay was caused by tidal conditions.

He said the decision to pause the crossing was made to protect both the animals and the personnel involved.

Dr. Walrond also confirmed that three animals died during transport.

He said those deaths were documented and handled according to veterinary procedures.

Under the procurement agreement, the supplier is expected to replace the animals at no additional cost to the Government of Guyana or the GLDA.

“So the animal welfare was taken care of,” Dr. Walrond said.

“It’s not a case where the animals came and they were allowed to travel… without being attended. That’s not how we do business,” he added.

GLDA said the imported cattle are public assets acquired to improve genetic quality, strengthen food security, and increase domestic production.