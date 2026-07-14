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APNU QUESTIONS WHETHER CATTLE WERE REALLY MEANT FOR IBINI FARM

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HGP Nightly News – APNU is questioning whether hundreds of imported pregnant cattle were originally intended for the Ibini cattle farm, after the animals remained stranded at Ibini Landing in Region 10 for more than 72 hours.

APNU Parliamentary Lead Dr. Terrence Campbell visited the landing with Members of Parliament Sherod Duncan and Saiku Andrews, where they said about 25 trucks loaded with Brazilian heifers were unable to cross the Berbice River.

According to Campbell, no suitable barge had been arranged to transport the trucks to the Ibini cattle farm.

He said the situation raises serious questions about the government’s planning and whether Ibini was always the intended destination.

Campbell said Ministry of Agriculture personnel told him they were only informed of the cattle’s arrival at the “very last minute,” leaving little time to prepare for the transfer.

“What we are seeing here is evidence that no planning has been in place for the arrival of these cows,” Campbell said.

He questioned why work to prepare the crossing, including using an excavator to modify the riverbank for a barge landing, only began after the animals had already arrived.

Campbell said Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha should account for the situation.

The APNU Parliamentary Lead also raised concerns about the condition of the pregnant heifers, noting that they had travelled a long distance from Brazil.

He claimed reports had already surfaced that some animals had died and warned that prolonged delays and transportation stress could lead to further losses.

Campbell estimated that each animal cost about G$245,000, placing the shipment’s value at roughly G$75 million.

He also questioned the decision to import another 300 cattle when, based on information he said he received, the Ibini farm was already facing inadequate pasture, staffing shortages, and reports of livestock losses.

Andrews also questioned whether the cattle were truly meant for Ibini.

He argued that if officials knew the shipment was coming, proper logistical arrangements should have been made before the animals arrived.

“Clearly no preparation has been made,” Andrews said.

He pointed to trucks lined up at the landing and a barge that had not yet started offloading.

Andrews also claimed activity at the site increased only after the APNU delegation arrived, with trucks being moved around while the cattle remained on board.

The visit forms part of APNU’s wider scrutiny of the government’s agriculture programme following recent controversies over agricultural investments and land management.

The Ministry of Agriculture has not yet publicly responded to APNU’s latest claims.

APNU is calling for a full explanation of the planning behind the importation, the condition of the animals, the costs caused by the delays, and the measures being taken to safely move the cattle to their intended destination.

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