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BHARRAT SAYS GOLD SECTOR HITS HALF-YEAR TARGET FOR FIRST TIME IN NINE YEARS

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat says Guyana’s gold sector has reached its half-year declaration target for the first time in about nine years.

Speaking on the Starting Point podcast, Bharrat said gold declarations for the first six months of 2026 reached about 233,000 ounces, roughly 25,000 ounces more than the same period last year.

“I’m happy to say that in 2026, we have reached our budgeted target of gold declaration for the half-year period,” he said.

Bharrat said declarations are now close to 240,000 ounces, despite unfavourable weather conditions.

According to the Minister, the sector has not recorded such strong performance since 2016, when major companies such as Guyana Goldfields and Troy Resources were still operating locally.

After those operations declined, gold declarations dipped for several years before a small increase was recorded in 2024.

In 2025, production rose by about 52,000 ounces for the full year.

Bharrat credited the latest improvement to the Government’s tougher approach to miners and mining companies that made little or no declarations last year.

He said some licences and permits were not renewed.

“We had caused not to renew some of their licences and permits,” Bharrat said.

The Minister also said some non-nationals with very low or non-existent declarations were blacklisted and barred from returning to Guyana to work in the mining sector.

He said the Government has been pursuing a zero-tolerance campaign against illegal mining.

Last month, the Natural Resources Ministry seized more than 15 pieces of mining equipment in the North-West District in Region One after miners failed to follow proper mining practices.

The equipment included engines, excavators, and pumps.

In June, the Ministry, through the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, shut down six illegal mining operations in the Mazaruni Mining District in Region Seven.

Those operations were reportedly taking place within a quarry area.

Thirty-eight people were arrested, and several pieces of machinery and equipment used in the illegal activities were seized.

Bharrat warned that miners caught operating illegally will face heavy penalties if they want their equipment returned.

“If we find you’re mining illegally, we will seize your equipment because you’re engaging in illegal activities,” he said.

He explained that authorities will estimate how much gold was produced and use that figure to determine the fine.

The Minister also warned that miners who fail to sell gold to legal buyers could face further prosecution.

According to Bharrat, the enforcement campaign is now showing results.

With stronger enforcement and continued investment in the sector, the Government expects gold declarations to reach 510,450 ounces this year.

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