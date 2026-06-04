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GGMC Closes Six Illegal Mines, 38 Arrested in Region Seven

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Crackdown in the Mazaruni: GGMC Shuts Down Six Illegal Mining Operations inside Region 7 Quarry; 38 Arrested

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

MASARUNI MINING DISTRICT, REGION 7 — In a major enforcement sweep targeting environmental degradation and illicit extraction, the Ministry of Natural Resources, through the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), announced the successful shutdown of six large-scale illegal mining operations.

The coordinated raid took place on Tuesday within the Mazaruni Mining District and resulted in the immediate arrest of 38 individuals. The joint tactical operation was launched following a string of intelligence reports and combined the enforcement parameters of the GGMC Corps of Wardens with the tracking capabilities of the Guyana Police Force.

The Industrial Sabotage Scheme

According to an official press statement issued by the Ministry, field wardens discovered that the six illegal mining rings had set up operations directly inside a legally designated, active quarry area.

By embedding themselves within an existing industrial zone, the operators attempted to mask their unlawful extraction of gold and minerals. In addition to the mass arrests, authorities seized several heavy pieces of machinery and mining equipment used to support the unlawful works.

To guarantee that the operators do not simply return to the site once the tactical teams pull back, the Ministry confirmed that continuous surveillance and monitoring measures have been established across the Mazaruni corridor.

The Ecological Crisis: Threat of River Draggers

The raid aligns with escalating warnings from the local scientific community regarding the destructive nature of modern wildcat mining.Dr. Raquel ThomasCaesar, an ecologist and Director at the Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation, raised serious alarms regarding the sharp increase in illegal mining—particularly when executed by foreign nationals infiltrating protected conservation zones.

Dr. Thomas-Caesar pointed directly to the devastating use of river-mining draggers, which systematically destroy fragile river beds and pollute critical waterways.

“That is something the authorities need to look into,” Dr. Caesar urged accessibly. “When these people say they are coming to do tourism, what are they really coming for? We need to get a little more serious with that, I believe. We have been reporting these activities to the relevant authorities, and I hope they can continue to take definitive action.”

A Mandate of Zero Tolerance

The Ministry of Natural Resources reiterated that the government maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy toward unlawful extraction.

Enforcement TargetsRegulatory StandingIntended Prosecutorial Outcome
Illegal Mine OperatorsCriminal Trespass & Illegal ExtractionFull State Prosecution under Mining Act
Heavy Machinery / DraggersImmediate Field Confiscation & SeizurePermanent Forfeiture to State Assets
Protected / Conservation ZonesTotal Exclusion & Zero FootprintSafeguarding Vulnerable River Ecosystems

Officials emphasized that enforcement divisions will continue to execute decisive operations to detect, disrupt, and prosecute illegal mining cells across the country, aiming to protect Guyana’s biodiversity and safeguard its natural habitats from irreversible industrial damage.

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