Thursday, August 21, 2025
GECOM BANS USE OF CELLPHONES IN POLLING STATION, SEEKS TO SAFEGUARD BALLOT SECRECY AND PREVENT VOTE SELLING

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Marvin Kato | HGP Nightly News.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Tuesday announced a strict ban on the use of cell phones within polling stations for the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections.

GECOM said the move is intended to safeguard the secrecy of the ballot and address concerns about potential vote selling, a practice prohibited under the Representation of the People Act, Chapter 103.

The Commission outlined a series of enforcement measures, including:

  • Clear signage at polling stations prohibiting cell phone use.
  • Regular announcements by polling officials remind voters to turn off devices.
  • Withholding of ID cards by presiding officers until after the voting process is completed.
  • Strategic positioning of voting compartments to allow staff and accredited agents to detect attempted violations while still protecting voter privacy.

If a voter is found attempting to photograph a ballot, an alarm will be raised immediately, and the matter will be formally reported to the Guyana Police Force for investigation.

GECOM emphasized that the ban is critical to ensuring every citizen can vote freely and without undue influence, preserving the integrity of Guyana’s electoral process.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
