President Ali on GDF Readiness for Elections:

As Guyanese prepare to head to the polls later this year, President Irfaan Ali reaffirmed that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is fully prepared to execute its constitutional duties. The President emphasized the military’s commitment to national security, stability, and democracy as the country approaches the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Tiana Cole has more on this development.

