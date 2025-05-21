Wednesday, May 21, 2025
GDF CHIEF OF DEFENCE CALLS ON BORDER VILLAGES TO REMAIN VIGILANT, SHARE INFORMATION AHEAD OF VENEZUELA’S PLANNED ELECTIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
GDF Chief Urges Indigenous Border Villages to Remain Vigilant Ahead of Venezuelan Vote

by  Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, Guyana—Brigadier Omar Khan, the Chief of Defence Staff, issued a direct appeal to Indigenous communities along Guyana’s western frontier on Tuesday to remain alert and report any suspicious activity linked to Venezuela’s controversial May 25 regional elections.

Speaking during the second day of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, Brigadier Khan emphasized that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is already receiving reports — including video footage — from border communities documenting unusual movements across the Cuyuni River and other areas abutting the Venezuelan border.

“I want you to be vigilant. I want you to tell us when to turn right or left — what decisions we should make,” the Brigadier stated. “We need your support.”

He stressed that timely information from residents living in vulnerable hinterland and border regions is critical for informed military response and the preservation of national security.

“People are taking videos of what’s happening on the other side and sending them to me, to the Commissioner. Give us the information. Tell us what’s happening,” he urged, reinforcing the military’s commitment to protecting Guyana’s sovereignty.

Brigadier Khan’s remarks come as Venezuela prepares to host elections for a “governor” of the disputed Essequibo region — just one day before Guyana celebrates its 59th Independence Anniversary.

The move is widely condemned as illegal and provocative. On May 1, 2025, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Venezuela to halt the planned elections in Essequibo — a region internationally recognized as Guyanese territory.

Despite the ICJ ruling, President Nicolás Maduro’s administration rejected the decision, declaring it would not recognize the court’s jurisdiction and intending to proceed with the vote.

Brigadier Khan called for continued cooperation between state agencies and the indigenous communities, framing their partnership as vital to safeguarding peace and prosperity in the face of external threats.

“All of us will go back to that ecosystem and realize how lovely we are as a people, and that our destination is one of prosperity and peace,” he concluded.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
