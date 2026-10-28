Former Magistrate Urges Guyana To Consider Life Without Parole Amid Intensified Death Penalty Debate

‘Close the Statutory Loopholes’: Former Magistrate Albert Baldeo Urges Life Without Parole for Heinous Crimes, Cites Non-Retroactivity in Orlando Jaikarran Murder Case

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Amid an intensifying national debate over the resurgence of violent offenses against vulnerable citizens, former magistrate, police prosecutor, and civil rights advocate Albert Baldeo is urging the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration to conduct a comprehensive overhaul of Guyana’s penal statutes, proposing life imprisonment without the possibility of parole as a mandatory, constitutionally sound deterrent for perpetrators of the most heinous crimes.

Speaking with HGP Nightly News, Baldeo clarified critical legal misconceptions surrounding capital punishment in Guyana, emphasizing that the death penalty was never formally abolished by the former David Granger administration, but was merely paused as an executive administrative policy while remaining intact within the laws of Guyana.

However, Baldeo pointed out that major legislative amendments enacted in 2010 significantly narrowed the statutory categories where the death penalty can be applied. In doing so, he argued, lawmakers inadvertently created a dangerous statutory loophole: while felony murders committed during robberies, burglaries, arson of a dwelling, or sexual offenses can trigger the capital penalty, the premeditated murder of a child is not expressly designated as an independent trigger for capital punishment under the Criminal Law (Offences) Act.

The 2010 Statutory Gap: Child Murders Left Out of Capital Categories

Drawing upon his decades of prosecutorial and bench experience, Baldeo analyzed the current statutory landscape governing capital offenses under the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01:

The 2010 Amendments: The legislative revisions narrowed capital murder to specific aggravated circumstances—such as killing law enforcement officers, judicial officers, prison wardens, or murders committed in furtherance of robbery, burglary, arson of an inhabited dwelling, or sexual violence.

The legislative revisions narrowed capital murder to specific aggravated circumstances—such as killing law enforcement officers, judicial officers, prison wardens, or murders committed in furtherance of robbery, burglary, arson of an inhabited dwelling, or sexual violence. The Child Murder Omission: Baldeo underscored that the deliberate, cold-blooded murder of a child does not fall under these specific statutory categories unless coupled with an enumerated felony like rape or arson, leaving judges without the statutory basis to hand down the ultimate penalty for child homicide alone.

Baldeo underscored that the deliberate, cold-blooded murder of a child does not fall under these specific statutory categories unless coupled with an enumerated felony like rape or arson, leaving judges without the statutory basis to hand down the ultimate penalty for child homicide alone. Closing the Gap: He urged Parliament to urgently enact legislative reforms—dubbed an “Orlando’s Law”—to close this loophole and ensure child killers face the most severe punishment permitted by law.

“It was the 2010 amendments that narrowed its application to murder, and unfortunately that excludes child murders. Although murders committed during or in furtherance of robbery, burglary, or housebreaking, arson involving a dwelling house, or any sexual offence, would trigger such maximum penalty—that is a death penalty. So we have to close these loopholes in our laws because it does not expressly cover child murders.”

The Neesa Gopaul Precedent: Sentencing Reversals and Appellate Scrutiny

To illustrate the systemic hurdles facing high-profile murder prosecutions in Guyana, Baldeo referenced the landmark 2010 murder case of 16-year-old Queen’s College student Neesa Gopaul:

Trial Court Judgments: The trial court initially handed down historic sentences totaling 202 years —sentencing co-accused Jarvis “Barry” Small to 96 years and Gopaul’s mother, Bibi Shareima Gopaul, to 106 years.

The trial court initially handed down historic sentences totaling —sentencing co-accused Jarvis “Barry” Small to 96 years and Gopaul’s mother, Bibi Shareima Gopaul, to 106 years. Appellate Interventions: Upon appeal, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) completely overturned Small’s conviction and freed him due to insufficient, uncorroborated evidence, while the Court of Appeal reduced Bibi Gopaul’s sentence from 45 years to 25 years with eligibility for parole after serving 15 years.

Upon appeal, the completely overturned Small’s conviction and freed him due to insufficient, uncorroborated evidence, while the Court of Appeal reduced Bibi Gopaul’s sentence from 45 years to 25 years with eligibility for parole after serving 15 years. Lesson in Prosecutorial Rigor: Baldeo noted that outrage alone cannot sustain a conviction; prosecutions must be built on meticulous, appeal-proof forensic evidence, or convictions risk collapsing at regional appellate courts.

Article 144: Why New Laws Cannot Apply to the Orlando Jaikarran Case

Addressing public demands for the immediate execution of those responsible for the October 15 murder of six-year-old Orlando Jaikarran in Bath Settlement, Baldeo sounded a sober constitutional reality:

Strict Non-Retroactivity: Under Article 144 of the Constitution of Guyana, an accused person cannot be subjected to a heavier penalty than the one that was legally applicable at the exact time the offense was committed.

Under of the Constitution of Guyana, an accused person cannot be subjected to a heavier penalty than the one that was legally applicable at the exact time the offense was committed. No Retrospective Death Penalty: Consequently, even if the National Assembly were to amend the Criminal Law (Offences) Act today to include child murder as a capital crime, it could not legally be applied retroactively to the six-year-old’s father, Bharrat Jaikarran, or the implicated religious figure, “Pujari Srik-shun.”

Consequently, even if the National Assembly were to amend the Criminal Law (Offences) Act today to include child murder as a capital crime, it could not legally be applied retroactively to the six-year-old’s father, Bharrat Jaikarran, or the implicated religious figure, “Pujari Srik-shun.” Life Without Parole as a Proportionate Alternative: Baldeo advocated for the introduction of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, ensuring that convicted perpetrators spend their entire natural lives incarcerated while avoiding irreversible judicial executions in cases where evidence could be flawed.

“So even if legislation were to be passed today, it cannot increase the punishment applicable to an offence committed today, or cover the Orlando murder… And [if] the father and the Pujari are convicted, [they] should spend every vacant second regretting their heinous actions.”

DPP Urged to Examine Section 101; Mercy vs. Deterrence

Concluding his legal analysis, Baldeo called for thorough institutional review and parliamentary debate:

Section 101 Review: He urged the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, to examine Section 101 and associated provisions of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, to determine whether additional statutory offenses or accessory charges should be brought against all parties implicated in the boy’s death.

He urged the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, to examine and associated provisions of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, to determine whether additional statutory offenses or accessory charges should be brought against all parties implicated in the boy’s death. Balancing Executive Clemency: While acknowledging the constitutional prerogative of mercy vested in the President, Baldeo insisted that society must be protected through clear, unambiguous sentences that serve as genuine deterrents to violent predators.

“That will be a sufficient deterrent.”

Baldeo urged the government to launch broad-based public consultations involving victims’ families, criminal defense attorneys, prosecutors, the judiciary, and civic organizations to formulate a modern criminal justice framework that protects Guyana’s children without violating fundamental human rights standards.