HomeNewsAFC Calls For Karimbaksh To Be Send On Immediate Leave And Open...
News

AFC Calls For Karimbaksh To Be Send On Immediate Leave And Open An Independent Investigation Into Rape Allegations

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
48

‘No One Is Above Accountability’ – AFC

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Alliance For Change (AFC) has demanded the immediate removal and placement on administrative leave of Deputy Commissioner of Police Fizal Karimbaksh, following the public emergence of a graphic audio recording in which the senior officer is allegedly heard coercing a female subordinate who has formally accused him of rape, assault, and threatening behavior.

The political party’s intervention comes amid growing public outrage after the leaked audio recording—first published by digital investigative outlet The Big Smith News Watch—circulated across social media platforms. In the recording, Karimbaksh is allegedly heard attempting to pressure the complainant, a female police inspector who has since lodged an official criminal report detailing repeated sexual violence and death threats.

In a comprehensive statement issued on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, the AFC stressed that allowing an officer of Karimbaksh’s constitutional seniority and operational influence to remain active on the job severely undermines the integrity of the criminal investigation and compromises public confidence in the administration of justice.

The Leaked Recording and the Call for Swift Removal

Highlighting the serious nature of the allegations, the AFC underscored that maintaining command authority during an active rape investigation creates an unacceptable conflict of interest:

  • Protecting the Integrity of the Investigation: The party noted that given Karimbaksh’s high rank within the Guyana Police Force (GPF) hierarchy, the authorities have an unavoidable legal and moral obligation to act swiftly.
  • Necessary Precaution: The AFC clarified that while the accused officer is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence, placing him on immediate leave is an indispensable standard administrative precaution to prevent witness tampering, evidence destruction, or the intimidation of junior ranks.
  • The Audio Exhibit: The recording reportedly captures coercive exchanges between the senior officer and the victim, who had previously reported that threats were made on her life and that weapons were brandished against her.

“The Alliance For Change (AFC) expresses grave concern over the rape allegations involving Deputy Commissioner of Police Fizal Karimbaksh and calls for his immediate placement on leave pending a full and impartial investigation. Given the seriousness of these allegations and his senior position within the Guyana Police Force, it is imperative that the authorities act swiftly to protect the integrity of the investigative process and maintain public confidence in the justice system.”

Demands for an Independent Probe Free from Institutional Meddling

The AFC insisted that the internal mechanisms of the Police Force cannot be trusted to self-police a figure holding the substantive rank of Deputy Commissioner:

  • Independent Investigation: The party called for the probe to be insulated entirely from political influence, executive shielding, or institutional interference by colleagues within the Police Force.
  • Safeguarding the Complainant: The AFC called on social protection agencies and oversight bodies to vigorously defend the legal rights, personal safety, dignity, and confidentiality of the female inspector throughout the proceedings.
  • Rule of Law: The party maintained that the justice system must demonstrate that rank does not confer immunity.

“No individual, regardless of rank or position, should be above accountability. The public must be assured that these allegations will be treated with the seriousness they warrant and that the investigation will be guided by evidence, fairness, and the rule of law.”

Escalating Scrutiny Over Police Governance

The AFC’s formal demand adds to mounting scrutiny over police governance, following recent controversies surrounding unilateral disciplinary authority, command integrity, and the conduct of senior officers.

Demanding decisive, transparent, and prompt action from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Police Service Commission (PSC), and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the AFC reaffirmed that the state’s response to this matter will serve as a definitive test of Guyana’s institutional commitment to the Sexual Offences Act and the equal application of the law.

Previous article
Former National Assembly Speaker Urges Referendum On Guyana’s System Of Government
Next article
Former Magistrate Urges Guyana To Consider Life Without Parole Amid Intensified Death Penalty Debate
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID