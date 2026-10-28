AFC Calls For Karimbaksh To Be Send On Immediate Leave And Open An Independent Investigation Into Rape Allegations

‘No One Is Above Accountability’ – AFC

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Alliance For Change (AFC) has demanded the immediate removal and placement on administrative leave of Deputy Commissioner of Police Fizal Karimbaksh, following the public emergence of a graphic audio recording in which the senior officer is allegedly heard coercing a female subordinate who has formally accused him of rape, assault, and threatening behavior.

The political party’s intervention comes amid growing public outrage after the leaked audio recording—first published by digital investigative outlet The Big Smith News Watch—circulated across social media platforms. In the recording, Karimbaksh is allegedly heard attempting to pressure the complainant, a female police inspector who has since lodged an official criminal report detailing repeated sexual violence and death threats.

In a comprehensive statement issued on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, the AFC stressed that allowing an officer of Karimbaksh’s constitutional seniority and operational influence to remain active on the job severely undermines the integrity of the criminal investigation and compromises public confidence in the administration of justice.

The Leaked Recording and the Call for Swift Removal

Highlighting the serious nature of the allegations, the AFC underscored that maintaining command authority during an active rape investigation creates an unacceptable conflict of interest:

Protecting the Integrity of the Investigation: The party noted that given Karimbaksh’s high rank within the Guyana Police Force (GPF) hierarchy, the authorities have an unavoidable legal and moral obligation to act swiftly.

The party noted that given Karimbaksh’s high rank within the Guyana Police Force (GPF) hierarchy, the authorities have an unavoidable legal and moral obligation to act swiftly. Necessary Precaution: The AFC clarified that while the accused officer is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence, placing him on immediate leave is an indispensable standard administrative precaution to prevent witness tampering, evidence destruction, or the intimidation of junior ranks.

The AFC clarified that while the accused officer is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence, placing him on immediate leave is an indispensable standard administrative precaution to prevent witness tampering, evidence destruction, or the intimidation of junior ranks. The Audio Exhibit: The recording reportedly captures coercive exchanges between the senior officer and the victim, who had previously reported that threats were made on her life and that weapons were brandished against her.

“The Alliance For Change (AFC) expresses grave concern over the rape allegations involving Deputy Commissioner of Police Fizal Karimbaksh and calls for his immediate placement on leave pending a full and impartial investigation. Given the seriousness of these allegations and his senior position within the Guyana Police Force, it is imperative that the authorities act swiftly to protect the integrity of the investigative process and maintain public confidence in the justice system.”

Demands for an Independent Probe Free from Institutional Meddling

The AFC insisted that the internal mechanisms of the Police Force cannot be trusted to self-police a figure holding the substantive rank of Deputy Commissioner:

Independent Investigation: The party called for the probe to be insulated entirely from political influence, executive shielding, or institutional interference by colleagues within the Police Force.

The party called for the probe to be insulated entirely from political influence, executive shielding, or institutional interference by colleagues within the Police Force. Safeguarding the Complainant: The AFC called on social protection agencies and oversight bodies to vigorously defend the legal rights, personal safety, dignity, and confidentiality of the female inspector throughout the proceedings.

The AFC called on social protection agencies and oversight bodies to vigorously defend the legal rights, personal safety, dignity, and confidentiality of the female inspector throughout the proceedings. Rule of Law: The party maintained that the justice system must demonstrate that rank does not confer immunity.

“No individual, regardless of rank or position, should be above accountability. The public must be assured that these allegations will be treated with the seriousness they warrant and that the investigation will be guided by evidence, fairness, and the rule of law.”

Escalating Scrutiny Over Police Governance

The AFC’s formal demand adds to mounting scrutiny over police governance, following recent controversies surrounding unilateral disciplinary authority, command integrity, and the conduct of senior officers.

Demanding decisive, transparent, and prompt action from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Police Service Commission (PSC), and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the AFC reaffirmed that the state’s response to this matter will serve as a definitive test of Guyana’s institutional commitment to the Sexual Offences Act and the equal application of the law.