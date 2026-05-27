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Flag Hoisting Failure Mars Midnight Diamond Jubilee Climax on Fort Island

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“A Major Embarrassment” — Veteran Broadcaster Bobby Vieira, Cites Lack of Technical Consultation

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

FORT ISLAND, ESSEQUIBO RIVER – A significant mechanical and logistical malfunction disrupted the climax of the historic 60th Diamond Jubilee Independence celebrations on Tuesday morning, leaving the giant ceremonial Golden Arrowhead stuck on the flagpole for more than half an hour at the stroke of midnight.

The high-profile malfunction occurred before thousands of patrons and senior state dignitaries gathered on Fort Island. The structural failure forced organizers and the military contingent to abandon the main flagpole and quickly hoist a smaller substitute national flag on a secondary pole so the ceremony could proceed while engineering teams worked to resolve the issue.

A Half-Hour Delay at the Midnight Climax

The atmosphere on the former Dutch colonial island was highly celebratory following a series of cultural presentations and a formal defense of national sovereignty by President Dr. Irfaan Ali. However, as the joint services contingent began the formal sequence to hoist the giant ceremonial colors to mark May 26, the rigging mechanism jammed.

The primary flag remained immobilized midway up the mast for more than 30 minutes, visibly disrupting the carefully timed broadcast schedule. The issue was captured by hundreds of attendees on mobile devices and immediately shared across regional digital platforms.

Veteran broadcaster Bobby Vieira, who served as a key coordinator during Guyana’s 50th Golden Jubilee flag-raising operations in 2016, expressed sharp disappointment over the incident, characterizing the malfunction as an avoidable breakdown in basic technical oversight.

Vieira noted that hoisting a national flag of that specific scale and weight requires specialized engineering configurations that differ significantly from standard community flagpoles.

“I thought it was very embarrassing for our president, and he was very humiliated,” Vieira stated candidly. “The error occurred because proper technical advice was not sought. This is not a small community ceremony; this is a national event of immense importance.”

The technical expert highlighted the distinct mechanics required for large-scale flags, drawing a parallel to the successful hoisting of the 100-pound national flag at D’Urban Park in 2016:

  • The Weight Profile: Massive ceremonial flags cannot be attached or twirled using standard nylon halyard ropes.
  • The Rigging Standard: They must be configured with a single weighted cable hooked at the apex, traveling up internal tracks or external hooks along the mast to ascend effortlessly.
  • The Technical Precedent: Vieira revealed that ten years ago, administrative teams traveled directly to Trinidad and Tobago to study the precise physics and specialized hardware required to hoist heavy ceremonial flags safely.

Calls for Accountability and Non-Partisan Planning

Vieira argued that retired military personnel and technical officers who successfully managed the logistics of the 2016 Golden Jubilee should have been consulted by the current planning committee to insulate the Diamond Jubilee from mechanical failure.

He concluded by urging the administration to review the performance of the event coordinators, emphasizing that national milestones require non-partisan, experienced personnel to protect the country’s public image.

Government agencies and the Guyana Defence Force have not yet issued an official statement regarding the specific cause of the rigging failure or whether a formal review of the event’s logistical management will be conducted.

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