AZRUDDIN QUESTIONS EDGHILL’S FAMILY ASSETS, CALLS FOR SCRUTINY

Opposition Leader Calls for Oversight Review

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed has publicly raised questions regarding the reported assets, property accumulation, and state-linked employment appointments associated with Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and members of his immediate family.

Speaking on a series of public platforms, the Opposition Leader called for an immediate, comprehensive review by state anti-corruption frameworks. He urged oversight bodies to verify whether the acquisition of substantial real estate holdings and private family assets aligns transparently with the legally declared income streams of the public official.

Calls for Multi-Agency Financial Scrutiny

The core of the Opposition’s query focuses on the rapid expansion of real estate portfolios and specific state employment placements that occurred following the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration’s return to executive office in 2020.

Mohamed argued that under regional and international anti-corruption conventions, public office holders and Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) must remain subject to continuous public accountability measures.

The Opposition Leader specifically questioned the administrative process behind the appointment of one of Minister Edghill’s sons to a senior regional administrative position within the public service.

Addressing the media, Mohamed directed queries toward the executive branch: “How is this possible on a public servant’s salary? We are calling for the Financial Intelligence Unit, the Guyana Revenue Authority, and the Special Organised Crime Unit to examine these matters relating to asset transparency.”

Minister Edghill Rejects Allegations via Scriptural Response

HGP Nightly News formally reached out to Minister Edghill via written correspondence seeking a detailed statement regarding the specific property addresses and asset valuations raised by the opposition. A formal response was not received by the Ministry of Public Works up to broadcast time. In keeping with the strict journalism principles of balance and fairness, Nightly News will carry the Minister’s full technical defense as soon as it is made available.

However, appearing to directly address the public criticisms circulating on digital networks, Minister Edghill updated his official Facebook platform with a prominent citation of the biblical passage Revelation 12:10.

“The Devil is the accuser of the brethren,” Minister Edghill posted to his followers. “The truth will always conquer lies.”

The emerging political standoff underscores an ongoing debate between the government and the opposition benches regarding the enforcement capacity of the Integrity Commission and the systemic monitoring of asset declarations by sitting Cabinet members.