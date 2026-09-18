Fifty Five Thousand E-Passports Issued To Date

By Shenecka Paul HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — More than 55,000 electronic passports (e-Passports) were processed and issued to Guyanese citizens during the first six months of 2026, according to official data published in the Ministry of Finance’s 2026 Mid-Year Report.

The surge in travel document processing coincides with an upcoming operational overhaul by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Central Immigration and Passport Office, which will transition to a mandatory online appointment system in October 2026.

The modernization initiative forms a central pillar of the state’s digital transformation strategy, aimed at curbing persistent wait times, eliminating overnight queuing outside passport offices, and decentralizing civic registry services to outlying administrative regions.

Mandatory Online Booking in October; Hinterland Decentralization

To manage high citizen demand and streamline daily processing, the immigration department is operationalizing its digital front desk:

Mandatory Digital Appointments: Effective October 2026 , walk-in queues will be replaced by the Online Passport Application and Appointment System , requiring applicants to secure scheduled time slots prior to visiting physical processing centers.

Effective , walk-in queues will be replaced by the , requiring applicants to secure scheduled time slots prior to visiting physical processing centers. Hinterland & Rural Expansion: The Mid-Year Report confirms that before the end of 2026, passport processing and biometric capturing will be further decentralized into remote hinterland and riverine communities, reducing the logistical and financial burden on indigenous residents who previously had to travel to Georgetown or regional towns to renew travel documents.

The Mid-Year Report confirms that before the end of 2026, passport processing and biometric capturing will be further decentralized into remote hinterland and riverine communities, reducing the logistical and financial burden on indigenous residents who previously had to travel to Georgetown or regional towns to renew travel documents. Border & Identity Security: The rollout of biometric e-Passports aligns Guyana’s travel credentials with international civil aviation security benchmarks, featuring embedded microchips that store encrypted biometric and demographic data to safeguard against identity theft and document forgery.

79 Public Services Now Migrated to Digital Portals

Beyond border documentation, the 2026 Mid-Year Report highlights substantial progress in the executive branch’s broader e-governance agenda:

Digital Onboarding Milestone: A total of 79 government services have now successfully transitioned to digital and online platforms across ministries, departments, and state agencies.

A total of have now successfully transitioned to digital and online platforms across ministries, departments, and state agencies. National Electronic ID Integration: The digitized passport system is engineered to integrate with the incoming National Electronic Identification (E-ID) System , laying the technical groundwork for a unified digital identity across state databases.

The digitized passport system is engineered to integrate with the incoming , laying the technical groundwork for a unified digital identity across state databases. Upcoming Service Expansions: Authorities confirmed that several additional high-demand public services—including national insurance registration, business licensing, and civic documentation—are scheduled for digital migration before the close of 2026 to enhance administrative efficiency and transparency.