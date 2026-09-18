HomeNewsMore Than 30,000 Automated Speeding Tickets Issued In First Half Of The...
News

More Than 30,000 Automated Speeding Tickets Issued In First Half Of The Year – Half Year Report

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
35

By Shenecka Paul | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyana’s newly deployed electronic traffic enforcement network recorded 30,266 speeding violations during the first six months of 2026, according to official data disclosed in the Ministry of Finance’s 2026 Mid-Year Report.

The surge in automated detection brings the cumulative volume of digital speeding tickets issued across the country to 62,450 since the automated camera initiative was officially commissioned in April 2025.

With excessive speed continuing to account for more than half of all road fatalities nationwide, Traffic Chief and Assistant Commissioner of Police Mahendra Singh, alongside the Guyana National Road Safety Council (GNRSC), is lobbying the executive and legislature to implement significantly higher monetary fines, mandatory license suspensions, and revocations for repeat offenders.

Camera Network Covers 112 Lanes Across Regions 3 & 4; 48 More Slated for Year-End

The digital enforcement data highlights rapid geographic expansion under the state’s flagship Safe Road Intelligence System:

  • Current Coverage: The automated camera array actively monitors 112 roadway lanes spanning high-density transit corridors across Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
  • Targeted Expansion: Public Works and Home Affairs authorities plan to integrate an additional 48 lanes into the monitoring grid before the close of December 2026, widening electronic speed traps along newly expanded four-lane highways and regional bypasses.
  • Cumulative Impact: The 30,266 tickets logged between January and June represent nearly half of the entire 62,450 enforcement actions generated since the system’s launch in April 2025.

Heavy-Duty Trucks Targeted: 8,000 Speed Regulators to Be Installed

Beyond digital camera capture, state regulators are focusing directly on commercial vehicles and heavy-duty industrial haulers, which have featured prominently in fatal collisions along the East Bank Demerara corridor and regional transit routes:

  • Mandatory Speed Governors: Authorities confirmed that 8,000 auto-control speed regulators (governors) will be installed before the end of 2026.
  • Curbing Industrial Haulers: The physical limiters will mechanically prevent heavy-duty sand trucks, container carriers, and construction vehicles from exceeding designated national speed thresholds, removing reliance on driver discretion.

Traffic Chief Singh Calls for License Suspensions and Revocations

Despite tens of thousands of automated notices landing in mailboxes and digital portals, Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh warned that current statutory penalties are failing to deter dangerous driving.

Singh observed that many errant motorists treat existing financial penalties as a mere “minor inconvenience” or an operational cost of doing business on the roadways. Emphasizing that speeding accounts for more than 50 percent of national road fatalities, the Traffic Chief argued that financial penalties alone cannot break reckless road culture.

Singh, supported by road safety advocacy groups, called for immediate statutory reforms that would empower magistrates to impose:

  • Escalating Fines: Substantially higher financial sanctions that create an effective financial deterrent;
  • License Suspensions: Mandatory temporary withdrawal of driving permits for extreme speed violations;
  • Permanent Revocations: Total forfeiture of driver’s licenses for habitual offenders who consistently endanger public safety.
Previous article
$3.2B PUBLIC DEFICIT ALREADY — GOV’T SEES $17.1B SHORTFALL BY YEAR-END
Next article
Sod Turned For The Construction Of New $1.3b Zeelugt Market
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID