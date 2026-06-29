HomeArticlesGOVERNMENT SAYS WALES GAS-TO-ENERGY PROJECT READY FOR DECEMBER
ArticlesNewsOIL AND GASPolitics

GOVERNMENT SAYS WALES GAS-TO-ENERGY PROJECT READY FOR DECEMBER

By HGPTV
0
63

HGP Nightly News – Guyana’s long-awaited gas-to-energy project at Wales is moving closer to delivery, with the first of four gas turbines expected to be commissioned before the end of the year.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar said on the Starting Point Podcast on Sunday that the first 57-megawatt Siemens gas turbine is expected to become operational in December, under the revised agreement with the contractor.

The remaining three gas turbines are expected to be commissioned about three months later. Together, the four units will provide 228 megawatts of gas-fired power.

Two steam turbines are also expected to come online a few months after that, raising the plant’s total generating capacity to 300 megawatts.

According to Indar, the project is expected to bring major savings by replacing imported heavy fuel oil with natural gas as the main fuel used to generate electricity.

The minister said the government has also invested more than US$722 million in transmission lines, substations, and other grid infrastructure to ensure the power produced at Wales can be moved efficiently across the coast.

That work includes a new 230-kilovolt transmission network, upgraded substations, and a new national control centre, all aimed at strengthening the national grid and improving reliability.

Consumers are also expected to benefit from more stable electricity once the project comes online. Indar said the Siemens turbine technology can recover much faster from system disturbances than the reciprocating engines currently used by the Guyana Power and Light Inc.

The minister acknowledged that some temporary power outages will still occur as GPL upgrades substations and transfers customers to the new infrastructure. However, he said those works are necessary as part of the wider effort to modernise the country’s electricity network.

Previous article
Local Entertainment Fraternity Mourns Passing of Rising Dancehall Artiste Emmanuel “Lil Saint” James
Next article
FGM LEADER URGES OPPOSITION TO AVOID COURT BATTLE OVER GECOM SEATS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID