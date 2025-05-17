Sunday, May 18, 2025
EXPLOSIVE ATTACKS ON RUIMVELDT POLICE OUTPOST AND GPL SUBSTATION POSSIBLY LINKED – POLICE

By HGPTV
The Guyana Police Force has launched what it calls a  full-scale investigation into two late-night explosions that rocked the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Substation at Mandela Avenue early Saturday morning. Authorities say several persons of interest have been identified and are cooperating with investigators as the probe intensifies.

According to police reports, the first explosion occurred around 1:00 a.m. on May 17 at the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost, situated at the junction of Vlissengen Road and East Front Road. Officers on duty at the time reported hearing two distinct blasts, which were followed by the sound of debris hitting nearby rooftops. Upon inspection, the southern wall of the outpost was found to be significantly damaged, with the metal gate on the southern perimeter blown away entirely.

Shortly afterward, similar damage was discovered at the GPL Substation on Mandela Avenue, raising concerns that the two events may be linked in a deliberate, coordinated act of sabotage.

Forensic teams and the police Crime Scene Unit were quickly dispatched to both locations. Investigators are reviewing physical evidence and surveillance footage, and eyewitness accounts are being collected to determine the nature of the blasts and identify potential perpetrators. The police have not yet publicly confirmed the type of explosive devices used but say the scale and similarity of the incidents point to possible premeditation.

Last night’s incidents have sparked public concern, particularly given their proximity to critical infrastructure and law enforcement facilities. No injuries were reported, but the attacks caused substantial property damage and have prompted heightened security around police compounds and utility installations across the city.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force reassured citizens that every effort is being made to protect public safety and hold those responsible accountable. “These matters are being taken with the utmost seriousness,” the statement read, “and the individuals contacted by the police are key to understanding the full scope of these dangerous events.”

As the investigation continues, law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information to come forward.

HGPTV
