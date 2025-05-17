Sunday, May 18, 2025
HomeNewsCOLLECTIVE AGREEMENT ON SALARY HIKE FOR 2025 REMAINS UNPAID - GPSU.
News

COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT ON SALARY HIKE FOR 2025 REMAINS UNPAID – GPSU.

By HGPTV
0
85

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) is expressing deep frustration over what it describes as the Government’s failure to honour the terms of a Collective Labour Agreement signed in December 2024, which included an 8% across-the-board salary increase for public servants in 2025.

Despite the agreement stipulating that the 8% increase would be implemented effective January 1, 2025, public servants are yet to receive the promised adjustment, now more than five months into the year. In a public statement, the union accused the Government of reneging on its commitment and urged immediate compliance with the terms of the legally binding agreement.

“This delay in implementation is not only a breach of trust but a breach of the signed agreement that followed months of dialogue and negotiation,” the union stated, calling on authorities to “respect collective bargaining and honour what was agreed upon.”

The two-year agreement, signed on December 10, 2024, followed what both sides then described as “extensive discussions and negotiations.” It covered salary adjustments for 2024 and 2025, including a retroactive 10% increase for the year 2024, and an 8% raise slated for 2025.

While the agreement drew mixed reactions from some union members at the time, with criticisms that it did not go far enough to address longstanding wage concerns, GPSU had defended the deal as a “step in the right direction,” especially in the context of ongoing economic challenges and rising costs of living.

In its latest statement, the union also raised renewed concerns about the Government’s continued reliance on contract workers to fill substantive positions within the public service. The union contends that this practice not only undermines the security of tenure for permanent staff but also stifles opportunities for career progression.

“The presence of contract workers in long-term roles erodes the structure and integrity of the public service and diminishes upward mobility for deserving officers,” the GPSU noted.

The issue of salary increases and employment security in Guyana’s public service has historically been contentious. Over the past two decades, public servants have periodically engaged in protests and industrial action to demand better wages, improved working conditions, and greater respect for collective bargaining processes.

 The GPSU, in particular, has long positioned itself as a vocal advocate for public sector workers, pushing back against what it sees as piecemeal or politically motivated approaches to public service reform.

As the impasse continues, the union is urging public servants to remain vigilant and united in their call for justice, even as it warns that continued government inaction may lead to further unrest within the public sector.

Previous article
GUYANA GAINS INDIA’S SUPPORT ON ESSEQUIBO DISPUTE WITH VENEZUELA 
Next article
EXPLOSIVE ATTACKS ON RUIMVELDT POLICE OUTPOST AND GPL SUBSTATION POSSIBLY LINKED – POLICE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Cuban national Arrested after being Nabbed with ‘forged’ Canada Visa

RESIDENTS OF INDUSTRY CALL FOR PROBE INTO REMOVAL OF MAIN PIPELINE