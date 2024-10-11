ELECTRICITY COST TO BE REDUCED BY 50% BY THE END OF 2025

President Irfaan Ali has unveiled an ambitious plan to reduce electricity costs by 50% by the end of 2025, as part of efforts to meet rising energy demands and promote sustainable energy development in Guyana. This initiative aims to bolster economic growth and improve access to affordable energy. Kerese Gonsalves has more on this announcement.
