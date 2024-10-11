Saturday, October 12, 2024
HomeNewsELECTRICITY COST TO BE REDUCED BY 50% BY THE END OF 2025
NewsPolitics

ELECTRICITY COST TO BE REDUCED BY 50% BY THE END OF 2025

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
53

President Irfaan Ali has unveiled an ambitious plan to reduce electricity costs by 50% by the end of 2025, as part of efforts to meet rising energy demands and promote sustainable energy development in Guyana. This initiative aims to bolster economic growth and improve access to affordable energy. Kerese Gonsalves has more on this announcement.

Previous article
‘WE NEED CLOSURE.” FAMILY OF JOSHUA DAVID CRIES
Next article
‘G.P.F IS A CIRCLE OF CORRUPTION’ – NORTON, ‘EVERYONE WILL BE INVESTIGATED ON WHAT’S PLAUSIBLE’ BENN
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

COMMONWEALTH SG VISITS SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

LEGAL SHOWDOWN OVER TOP COP’S APPOINTMENT – LAWYERS SAY HICKEN’S APPOINTMENT...