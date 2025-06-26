EAST COAST MAN ARRESTED AFTER MISSING GIRL, 13, FOUND IN HIS HOME AMID SEX ABUSE CLAIMS

Georgetown, Guyana – June 25, 2025 – A man from the East Coast of Demerara has been arrested following the discovery of a 13-year-old girl who had been missing for more than a week.

Police say the girl was found earlier today at the man’s home, where she was allegedly being held against her will. Investigators have also received reports of alleged sexual misconduct during the time she was confined. The suspect is currently in custody as authorities continue their investigation.

The teenager’s disappearance had triggered widespread concern and a search by both family members and law enforcement. According to sources close to the investigation, new information led officers to the location where the girl was found.

The child is now in the care of authorities and is receiving medical attention and other support services.

Formal charges are expected as police gather further evidence. The investigation remains active.

