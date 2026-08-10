HomeArticlesEAST BANK OVERPASSES DETERIORATING FROM NEGLECT — OPPOSITION LEADER
ArticlesBUSINESSInfrastructureNewsPolitics

EAST BANK OVERPASSES DETERIORATING FROM NEGLECT — OPPOSITION LEADER

By HGPTV
0
91

HGP Nightly News – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed is calling for an urgent safety inspection of five pedestrian overpasses along the East Bank Demerara corridor after alleging that exposed electrical wires, failed lighting and broken access systems are placing users, including schoolchildren, at risk.

Mohamed said he inspected all five structures, visiting some at night and the remainder the following morning.

According to him, only two had functioning lights after dark, while several showed visible signs of deterioration and inadequate maintenance.

At one overpass near two schools, Mohamed drew attention to what he described as exposed high-voltage wiring situated within easy reach of pedestrians.

He warned that the wires appeared dangerously close to metal components of the structure, creating a possible electrocution hazard if they became energised or made contact.

“Children are curious,” Mohamed said, calling for the area to be secured immediately. “We do not want to lose lives like that.”

The alleged hazard has not been independently inspected or verified. The relevant authorities had not publicly responded to Mohamed’s claims based on the information provided.

Mohamed urged Public Works Minister Juan Edghill and the other agencies responsible for electricity and maintenance to dispatch a technical team to examine the structures.

He also raised concerns about accessibility, alleging that elevators and other systems intended to assist persons with disabilities were not functioning at some locations.

Without operational lifts or suitable ramps, he said, wheelchair users and people with limited mobility may be unable to use the overpasses safely.

The Opposition Leader claimed the five structures cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars and were constructed under the former APNU+AFC administration.

He argued that the change of government should not have resulted in their neglect.

“This money does not belong to APNU or the PPP,” Mohamed said. “It belongs to the people of Guyana.”

He maintained that governments should preserve useful infrastructure inherited from their predecessors instead of allowing it to deteriorate because it was built under another administration.

Mohamed also criticised the cleanliness of the overpasses and questioned when they had last received comprehensive maintenance.

He further accused the government of paying greater attention to electronic billboards and political messaging along the corridor than to the condition of the structures supporting them.

That political allegation was not accompanied by evidence showing that maintenance funding had been redirected to advertising.

Mohamed called for an immediate inspection of the wiring, lighting, lifts, stairs, protective barriers and general structural condition of all five overpasses.

The findings, he said, should be followed by repairs and a regular maintenance programme before deteriorating conditions result in a serious injury or death.

Previous article
US$161M HIGHWAY REHABILITATION COST “HIGHWAY ROBBERY” — MOHAMED
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID