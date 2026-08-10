HomeNewsGuyanese Need Completed Communities, Not Another Slogan, Says Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed
NewsPolitics

Guyanese Need Completed Communities, Not Another Slogan, Says Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
166

By Javone Vickerie | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed has strongly criticized the government’s newly launched Model Village Initiative, asserting that citizens require completed housing schemes with reliable roads, drainage, and utilities rather than another PR-driven slogan.

In an official video statement released on Friday, August 7, 2026, Mohamed argued that the administration should prioritize finishing incomplete housing developments, installing basic infrastructure, and lowering building costs before embarking on new flagship projects.

Incomplete Housing Schemes and Pending Applications

The Opposition Leader pointed to deteriorating roads, poor drainage, narrow corridors, and inadequate access to potable water, electricity, and street lighting in several existing housing schemes. He noted that many house lot allottees remain unable to construct homes because basic site preparation has not been completed:

  • Over 50,000 Pending Applications: Mohamed highlighted that more than 50,000 housing applications remain pending nationwide, with Region Four accounting for approximately three-quarters of the outstanding backlog.
  • Financial Burden on Allottees: He noted that thousands of Guyanese who receive house lot allocations are forced to spend millions of dollars out-of-pocket simply to clear, fill, and make raw swamp land buildable.
  • Questioning Silica City: Mohamed questioned the continued focus and financial allocations toward Silica City while established, occupied communities across the coastland remain underserved.
                       [ OPPOSITION CRITIQUE OF HOUSING POLICY ]
                                           │
       ┌───────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                                                       ▼
 [ Existing Community Deficits ]                                    [ Proposed Policy Reforms ]
 - Over 50,000 housing applications backlogged                       - Prioritize basic infrastructure (drainage, roads, water)
 - Allottees paying out-of-pocket to make swamp land usable         - Introduce measures to lower construction & material costs
 - Critical amenities missing in new and established schemes         - Complete existing housing projects before new launches

“30 Years in Office Without a Fully Serviced Model Community”

Challenging the administration’s track record, Mohamed argued that despite decades in office, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has failed to deliver a single fully integrated community equipped with all basic amenities, recreational spaces, and commercial zoning:

“The Guyanese people do not need another slogan. They do not need another launch,” Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed stated. “They need a government that finishes what it starts, fixes what is broken, and puts people before publicity stunts. But after 30 years in office, they have failed to develop a single community with all the basic amenities.”

He further dismissed the President’s community outreach meetings as pre-packaged announcements rather than genuine public consultations, claiming residents were given minimal opportunity to shape decisions.

Distraction from M.V. Barima Tragedy Alleged

Connecting the timing of the Model Village consultations to national events, Mohamed described the initiative as an attempt to redirect public focus away from the July 18 M.V. Barima disaster.

He reiterated calls for political accountability, demanding the immediate resignations of Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar while grieving families await the formal proceedings of the Commission of Inquiry.

Previous article
President Ali Targets Transport Costs Driving Up Food Prices Across Moruca Sub-District
Next article
President Ali Says GWI Not In Competition With Private Sector Amid Tensions Over Water Bottling Project
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID