Guyanese Need Completed Communities, Not Another Slogan, Says Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed

By Javone Vickerie | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed has strongly criticized the government’s newly launched Model Village Initiative, asserting that citizens require completed housing schemes with reliable roads, drainage, and utilities rather than another PR-driven slogan.

In an official video statement released on Friday, August 7, 2026, Mohamed argued that the administration should prioritize finishing incomplete housing developments, installing basic infrastructure, and lowering building costs before embarking on new flagship projects.

Incomplete Housing Schemes and Pending Applications

The Opposition Leader pointed to deteriorating roads, poor drainage, narrow corridors, and inadequate access to potable water, electricity, and street lighting in several existing housing schemes. He noted that many house lot allottees remain unable to construct homes because basic site preparation has not been completed:

Over 50,000 Pending Applications: Mohamed highlighted that more than 50,000 housing applications remain pending nationwide, with Region Four accounting for approximately three-quarters of the outstanding backlog.

Mohamed highlighted that more than 50,000 housing applications remain pending nationwide, with Region Four accounting for approximately three-quarters of the outstanding backlog. Financial Burden on Allottees: He noted that thousands of Guyanese who receive house lot allocations are forced to spend millions of dollars out-of-pocket simply to clear, fill, and make raw swamp land buildable.

He noted that thousands of Guyanese who receive house lot allocations are forced to spend millions of dollars out-of-pocket simply to clear, fill, and make raw swamp land buildable. Questioning Silica City: Mohamed questioned the continued focus and financial allocations toward Silica City while established, occupied communities across the coastland remain underserved.

[ OPPOSITION CRITIQUE OF HOUSING POLICY ] │ ┌───────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ Existing Community Deficits ] [ Proposed Policy Reforms ] - Over 50,000 housing applications backlogged - Prioritize basic infrastructure (drainage, roads, water) - Allottees paying out-of-pocket to make swamp land usable - Introduce measures to lower construction & material costs - Critical amenities missing in new and established schemes - Complete existing housing projects before new launches

“30 Years in Office Without a Fully Serviced Model Community”

Challenging the administration’s track record, Mohamed argued that despite decades in office, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has failed to deliver a single fully integrated community equipped with all basic amenities, recreational spaces, and commercial zoning:

“The Guyanese people do not need another slogan. They do not need another launch,” Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed stated. “They need a government that finishes what it starts, fixes what is broken, and puts people before publicity stunts. But after 30 years in office, they have failed to develop a single community with all the basic amenities.”

He further dismissed the President’s community outreach meetings as pre-packaged announcements rather than genuine public consultations, claiming residents were given minimal opportunity to shape decisions.

Distraction from M.V. Barima Tragedy Alleged

Connecting the timing of the Model Village consultations to national events, Mohamed described the initiative as an attempt to redirect public focus away from the July 18 M.V. Barima disaster.

He reiterated calls for political accountability, demanding the immediate resignations of Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar while grieving families await the formal proceedings of the Commission of Inquiry.