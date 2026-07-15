Dr. Adams Cites Governance And Priorities As Key Issues Behind Guyana’s Poor Global Ranking On Environmental Performance Index

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a scathing critique of the country’s current developmental path, renowned environmental engineer and former Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams, has declared that Guyana’s poor standing on the global stage is a direct result of failed political priorities and systemic regulatory surrender.

Dr. Adams’ comments follow the publication of the latest global Environmental Performance Index (EPI), compiled by researchers at Yale and Columbia Universities, which ranks Guyana at a troubling 151st out of 177 nations. The index, highly regarded as an unbiased assessment of national environmental health, sustainability, and climate mitigation, places Guyana near the bottom tier of global ecological safety—a positioning Dr. Adams described as a “national embarrassment” for a country boasting the world’s fastest-growing economy.

“The fundamental problem is not about money; the problem is this administration’s values and priorities,” Dr. Adams asserted during a broadcast interview. “What is blatantly obvious is that their priority does not lie with the environmental safety and public health of the Guyanese people. We are sacrificing our long-term ecological survival for short-term, unhedged resource extraction.”

Environmental Performance Index (EPI) Comparison: Guyana’s Standings

Regional Nation Global EPI Rank Key Vulnerability / Focus Suriname 50 Forest preservation and baseline ecosystem vitality. Jamaica 62 Climate resilience adaptation and marine protections. Trinidad & Tobago 98 Industrial emissions management and urban waste mitigation. Guyana 151 High flaring rates, lax deepwater regulations, and weak EPA oversight.

“This is a clear, undeniable violation of our own Constitution,” Dr. Adams argued, referencing the foundational legal protections of the state. “Under Article 149G of the Constitution of Guyana, it explicitly states that ‘everyone has the right to an environment that is not harmful to his or her health or well-being.’ Furthermore, the Constitution mandates that the state ‘shall protect the environment for the present and future generations through reasonable legislative and other measures designed to prevent pollution and ecological degradation.’ Currently, the state is doing the exact opposite.”

The Oil Sector and the “Complicit” Regulator

Dr. Adams, who spent over 30 years managing high-level environmental and nuclear safety portfolios for the United States Department of Energy, directly linked Guyana’s deteriorating environmental metrics to the rapid, unregulated expansion of the offshore oil and gas sector.

He pointed to a succession of state decisions that have systematically rolled back safety nets and daily operational oversight mechanisms that his administration had previously fought to implement. Dr. Adams highlighted several ongoing practices as primary contributors to the country’s dismal ranking:

Uncapped Flaring: The routine flaring of toxic associated gases at offshore production vessels, which releases heavy concentrations of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The routine flaring of toxic associated gases at offshore production vessels, which releases heavy concentrations of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Produced Water Dumping: The daily discharge of thousands of barrels of highly heated, chemically polluted “produced water” directly back into the Atlantic Ocean, disrupting local marine ecosystems.

The daily discharge of thousands of barrels of highly heated, chemically polluted “produced water” directly back into the Atlantic Ocean, disrupting local marine ecosystems. Regulatory Captivity: The complete softening of the EPA’s enforcement capabilities, rendering the environmental watchdog ineffective and, in his view, complicit with the multinational oil consortiums it is legally tasked to police.

Dr. Adams warned that unless there is an immediate, court-backed return to constitutional mandates and international regulatory standards, Guyana’s rapid economic gains will be permanently offset by catastrophic environmental decay, leaving future generations to bear the severe health and ecological costs of today’s administrative negligence.