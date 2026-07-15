HomeNewsCaricom Throws Full Support Behind Rodrigues-Birkett As Region’s Candidate For Un Top...
NewsPolitics

Caricom Throws Full Support Behind Rodrigues-Birkett As Region’s Candidate For Un Top Post

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GROS ISLET, SAINT LUCIA — The prospects of a Caribbean national rising to the helm of the world’s premier multilateral body received a monumental boost this week. The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has formally thrown its full diplomatic weight behind Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, endorsing her candidacy for the position of United Nations Secretary-General.

The block’s solid endorsement was officially captured in the final communique issued at the conclusion of the Fifty-First Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in Saint Lucia. At a time when global stability is severely tested by escalating geopolitical conflicts, economic strain, and catastrophic climate events, the regional heads of government reasserted the Caribbean’s deep commitment to a rules-based international order. They underscored that the selection of the next UN Secretary-General represents a pivotal turning point for the future of global governance.

“The Heads of Government strongly welcomed Guyana’s nomination of Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett and expressed their full, unanimous endorsement for her candidacy,” the CARICOM secretariat stated. Regional leaders noted that while several high-caliber candidates have emerged from the wider Latin American and Caribbean Group (GRULAC) region, Rodrigues-Birkett possesses the unique administrative balance and diplomatic versatility needed to restore global trust.

The 2026 UN Selection Profile: Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett

If successful, Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett will make global history as the first-ever Caribbean national and the first female to serve as the UN Secretary-General.

Key CredentialsDiplomatic & Legislative Portfolios
Current RolePermanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations (since 2020).
Executive ExperienceMinister of Foreign Affairs (2008–2015); Minister of Amerindian Affairs (2001–2008).
UN System FootprintFormer Director of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Liaison Office in Geneva.
Core Campaign Theme“Small-State Realism” — Championing strict adherence to the UN Charter, systemic reform, and practical conflict resolution.

“The next Secretary-General must be an astute, proactive, and unifying leader capable of rebuilding trust among deeply polarized member states,” Guyana’s Head of State remarked in backing the nomination. “Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett has consistently demonstrated these exact leadership traits throughout her distinguished career in public service and multilateral diplomacy.”

The Practical Reform Agenda

During her recent interactive dialogue with UN member states in New York, Rodrigues-Birkett delivered a highly praised, pragmatic pitch. Eschewing lofty, unrealistic promises, she framed her candidacy around the lived experiences of smaller developing nations, which rely on the international rule of law not as a theoretical luxury, but as a critical shield for survival.

Her vision focuses heavily on modernizing the UN’s internal administrative machinery, securing stable development financing, and executing proactive mediation strategies to prevent humanitarian crises before they erupt. With CARICOM’s 14 voting member states now actively lobbying international partners on her behalf, Rodrigues-Birkett’s campaign has gained significant momentum, positioning her as a formidable and serious contender in the race for the ultimate diplomatic prize.

Previous article
Stem Guyana Team Seeks Funding For Global Robotics Competition In Korea
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID