Caricom Throws Full Support Behind Rodrigues-Birkett As Region’s Candidate For Un Top Post

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GROS ISLET, SAINT LUCIA — The prospects of a Caribbean national rising to the helm of the world’s premier multilateral body received a monumental boost this week. The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has formally thrown its full diplomatic weight behind Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, endorsing her candidacy for the position of United Nations Secretary-General.

The block’s solid endorsement was officially captured in the final communique issued at the conclusion of the Fifty-First Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in Saint Lucia. At a time when global stability is severely tested by escalating geopolitical conflicts, economic strain, and catastrophic climate events, the regional heads of government reasserted the Caribbean’s deep commitment to a rules-based international order. They underscored that the selection of the next UN Secretary-General represents a pivotal turning point for the future of global governance.

“The Heads of Government strongly welcomed Guyana’s nomination of Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett and expressed their full, unanimous endorsement for her candidacy,” the CARICOM secretariat stated. Regional leaders noted that while several high-caliber candidates have emerged from the wider Latin American and Caribbean Group (GRULAC) region, Rodrigues-Birkett possesses the unique administrative balance and diplomatic versatility needed to restore global trust.

The 2026 UN Selection Profile: Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett

If successful, Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett will make global history as the first-ever Caribbean national and the first female to serve as the UN Secretary-General.

Key Credentials Diplomatic & Legislative Portfolios Current Role Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations (since 2020). Executive Experience Minister of Foreign Affairs (2008–2015); Minister of Amerindian Affairs (2001–2008). UN System Footprint Former Director of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Liaison Office in Geneva. Core Campaign Theme “Small-State Realism” — Championing strict adherence to the UN Charter, systemic reform, and practical conflict resolution.

“The next Secretary-General must be an astute, proactive, and unifying leader capable of rebuilding trust among deeply polarized member states,” Guyana’s Head of State remarked in backing the nomination. “Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett has consistently demonstrated these exact leadership traits throughout her distinguished career in public service and multilateral diplomacy.”

The Practical Reform Agenda

During her recent interactive dialogue with UN member states in New York, Rodrigues-Birkett delivered a highly praised, pragmatic pitch. Eschewing lofty, unrealistic promises, she framed her candidacy around the lived experiences of smaller developing nations, which rely on the international rule of law not as a theoretical luxury, but as a critical shield for survival.

Her vision focuses heavily on modernizing the UN’s internal administrative machinery, securing stable development financing, and executing proactive mediation strategies to prevent humanitarian crises before they erupt. With CARICOM’s 14 voting member states now actively lobbying international partners on her behalf, Rodrigues-Birkett’s campaign has gained significant momentum, positioning her as a formidable and serious contender in the race for the ultimate diplomatic prize.