Antiguan Woman’s Push To Acquire Guyanese Birth Certificate Faced With Delays, General Registry Office Says It Cannot Act Without Evidence

Document Discrepancy Bureaucratic Loop: Antiguan Woman Unable to Work as GRO Rejects Alias-Linked Birth Certificate Application

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A 25-year-old Antigua and Barbuda national, Denasha Tonge, has been plunged into a state of severe financial distress and legal limbo as her multi-year battle to obtain a Guyanese birth certificate remains completely blocked by rigid registration laws.

The administrative stalemate has left the young woman—who was born to a Guyanese mother and an Antiguan father—without the legal status required to obtain national identification, a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), or formal employment, preventing her from earning a livable income. Despite personal assurances from Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo that she is entitled to Guyanese citizenship by descent, the General Register Office (GRO) has flatly refused to issue her documents, citing a complete lack of legally binding evidence connecting her to her deceased mother.

The core of the dispute lies in a major name discrepancy on Tonge’s foreign documents. Her mother, who tragically passed away shortly after her birth, is listed on Tonge’s Antiguan birth papers under her popular “calling name” or alias, “Desiree Tonge.” However, official national archives in Guyana reveal that her mother’s true, legally registered name at birth was “Elaine Clarence” (also referenced as Clarise Elaine Fraser).

The Tonge Identity Verification Conflict

The legal deadlock between the applicant’s domestic reality and the GRO’s statutory constraints has created a seemingly unbreakable cycle:

The Applicant’s Defense: Tonge has traveled extensively between Berbice and Georgetown, presenting official family affidavits, marriage certificates, and even offering to pay for a DNA test to prove her maternal lineage. She alleges that her submissions were dismissed without review by registration staff in Fort Wellington, Region 5.

Tonge has traveled extensively between Berbice and Georgetown, presenting official family affidavits, marriage certificates, and even offering to pay for a DNA test to prove her maternal lineage. She alleges that her submissions were dismissed without review by registration staff in Fort Wellington, Region 5. The Statutory Boundary: The GRO cannot legally register a birth based on an unlinked alias, as doing so would violate the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, leaving the Registrar open to felony charges of document falsification.

The GRO cannot legally register a birth based on an unlinked alias, as doing so would violate the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, leaving the Registrar open to felony charges of document falsification. The Missing Link: Because her mother assumed a completely new identity after migrating to Antigua without executing a formal deed poll or legal name change, there is no official paper trail connecting “Desiree Tonge” of St. John’s to “Elaine Clarence” of Berbice.

“We don’t know why my mother used her calling name on my birth certificate in Antigua,” a visibly distressed Denasha Tonge shared in an interview with HGPTV Nightly News. “She died just a couple of years after having me, so she is not here to fix it. I went and did a legal affidavit, and traveling back and forth from Berbice is incredibly hard. When I finally got to the office, the officer didn’t even read my affidavit; he just looked at me and said it could not help me.”

“I Cannot Act Outside the Law” — Registrar General

Responding directly to the controversy, Registrar General Raymon Cummings clarified that while he empathizes with Tonge’s distressing situation, his office is strictly bound by the statutory limits of the law and cannot manufacture a birth record without verifiable, court-admissible evidence.

“She has not produced any concrete evidence that Clarise Elaine Fraser, who is a Guyanese by birth, is indeed the mother of Denasha Tonge,” Cummings stated frankly. “I am not saying she is lying; I am saying that no legal evidence has been produced to bridge these two names. Anything I try to do to assist her without that link would require me to go completely outside the law.”

Cummings questioned how the deceased mother was able to marry or register a child in a foreign jurisdiction using a casual alias without any legal documentation of a name change. However, the Registrar General did outline two viable, legal pathways for Tonge to resolve her status:

The Executive Option: She can formally petition the President of Guyana to exercise his executive power to grant her citizenship by descent based on the humanitarian and familial merits of her case. The Judicial Option: She can approach the High Court of Guyana to seek a declaration of parentage. If a High Court judge reviews her affidavits and orders the GRO to register her birth, the office will immediately comply.

Until one of these high-level interventions is executed, Tonge remains stranded in the land of her mother’s birth, holding an Antiguan passport but legally unable to build a life or earn a livelihood in Guyana.