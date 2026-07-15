HomeNewsAntiguan Woman’s Push To Acquire Guyanese Birth Certificate Faced With Delays, General...
News

Antiguan Woman’s Push To Acquire Guyanese Birth Certificate Faced With Delays, General Registry Office Says It Cannot Act Without Evidence

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1

Document Discrepancy Bureaucratic Loop: Antiguan Woman Unable to Work as GRO Rejects Alias-Linked Birth Certificate Application

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A 25-year-old Antigua and Barbuda national, Denasha Tonge, has been plunged into a state of severe financial distress and legal limbo as her multi-year battle to obtain a Guyanese birth certificate remains completely blocked by rigid registration laws.

The administrative stalemate has left the young woman—who was born to a Guyanese mother and an Antiguan father—without the legal status required to obtain national identification, a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), or formal employment, preventing her from earning a livable income. Despite personal assurances from Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo that she is entitled to Guyanese citizenship by descent, the General Register Office (GRO) has flatly refused to issue her documents, citing a complete lack of legally binding evidence connecting her to her deceased mother.

The core of the dispute lies in a major name discrepancy on Tonge’s foreign documents. Her mother, who tragically passed away shortly after her birth, is listed on Tonge’s Antiguan birth papers under her popular “calling name” or alias, “Desiree Tonge.” However, official national archives in Guyana reveal that her mother’s true, legally registered name at birth was “Elaine Clarence” (also referenced as Clarise Elaine Fraser).

The Tonge Identity Verification Conflict

The legal deadlock between the applicant’s domestic reality and the GRO’s statutory constraints has created a seemingly unbreakable cycle:

  • The Applicant’s Defense: Tonge has traveled extensively between Berbice and Georgetown, presenting official family affidavits, marriage certificates, and even offering to pay for a DNA test to prove her maternal lineage. She alleges that her submissions were dismissed without review by registration staff in Fort Wellington, Region 5.
  • The Statutory Boundary: The GRO cannot legally register a birth based on an unlinked alias, as doing so would violate the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, leaving the Registrar open to felony charges of document falsification.
  • The Missing Link: Because her mother assumed a completely new identity after migrating to Antigua without executing a formal deed poll or legal name change, there is no official paper trail connecting “Desiree Tonge” of St. John’s to “Elaine Clarence” of Berbice.

“We don’t know why my mother used her calling name on my birth certificate in Antigua,” a visibly distressed Denasha Tonge shared in an interview with HGPTV Nightly News. “She died just a couple of years after having me, so she is not here to fix it. I went and did a legal affidavit, and traveling back and forth from Berbice is incredibly hard. When I finally got to the office, the officer didn’t even read my affidavit; he just looked at me and said it could not help me.”

“I Cannot Act Outside the Law” — Registrar General

Responding directly to the controversy, Registrar General Raymon Cummings clarified that while he empathizes with Tonge’s distressing situation, his office is strictly bound by the statutory limits of the law and cannot manufacture a birth record without verifiable, court-admissible evidence.

“She has not produced any concrete evidence that Clarise Elaine Fraser, who is a Guyanese by birth, is indeed the mother of Denasha Tonge,” Cummings stated frankly. “I am not saying she is lying; I am saying that no legal evidence has been produced to bridge these two names. Anything I try to do to assist her without that link would require me to go completely outside the law.”

Cummings questioned how the deceased mother was able to marry or register a child in a foreign jurisdiction using a casual alias without any legal documentation of a name change. However, the Registrar General did outline two viable, legal pathways for Tonge to resolve her status:

  1. The Executive Option: She can formally petition the President of Guyana to exercise his executive power to grant her citizenship by descent based on the humanitarian and familial merits of her case.
  2. The Judicial Option: She can approach the High Court of Guyana to seek a declaration of parentage. If a High Court judge reviews her affidavits and orders the GRO to register her birth, the office will immediately comply.

Until one of these high-level interventions is executed, Tonge remains stranded in the land of her mother’s birth, holding an Antiguan passport but legally unable to build a life or earn a livelihood in Guyana.

Previous article
HGP SPORTS PULSE – JULY 14, 2026
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID