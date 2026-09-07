COURT CLASH STALLS MOHAMEDS’ EXTRADITION CASE

HGP Nightly News – The extradition case involving businessmen Nazar Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed has hit a temporary pause after another legal battle involving the two men created a scheduling clash.

The extradition proceedings were adjourned today and will now resume on Thursday, September 10, after the court was told that both Mohameds are required to testify in separate contempt proceedings before the High Court.

The conflict centres on proceedings involving social media personality Mikhail Rodrigues, better known as the “Guyanese Critic.” The Mohameds are expected to appear before Justice Niles from 10:00 hrs on Tuesday, September 8, with the court being told that their testimony is expected to continue throughout the day.

The contempt matter traces back to an earlier defamation case involving Rodrigues and the Mohameds. According to what was presented in court, a final order had been entered against Rodrigues, including an injunction barring him from making further defamatory statements.

The Mohameds later launched contempt proceedings, alleging that the court order had been breached.

With testimony already underway in that matter, the scheduling problem became difficult to ignore. The Mohameds are expected to spend Tuesday before the High Court, meaning they could not proceed with the extradition hearing as originally planned.

Meanwhile, the magistrate is still considering legal submissions arising from issues raised during the extradition proceedings.

The prosecution has already filed its arguments, while the defence has been given until 4:00 PM on September 8 to submit a written response.

Once those submissions and the legal authorities cited by both sides have been considered, the court is expected to deliver a ruling.

For now, however, the extradition matter waits.

The case is set to resume at 9:00 AM on September 10 and is expected to continue until midday.

Nazar Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed are facing extradition proceedings stemming from a request made by the United States.