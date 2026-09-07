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NO BAIL FOR BARIMA TRIO AS EVIDENCE IS DISCLOSED

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – The three men charged with murder over the deadly sinking of the MV Barima were back before the court today, and they will remain behind bars as the case moves closer to its next major stage.

Captain Kevin Price, Chief Mate Rondell Roberts and Goods Superintendent Delon Granderson appeared virtually before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir at the Charity Magistrate’s Court, where they were further remanded to prison.

The development comes after prosecutors confirmed that the evidence in the case has now been fully disclosed to the defence.

But the lawyers for the accused will need time to go through what has been handed over. The court gave them until September 14 to review the material and say whether they intend to file statements.

If the defence decides to submit statements, those must be filed by October 19.

The next significant date on the court calendar is November 16, when paper committal proceedings are scheduled to begin.

Behind the courtroom dates and legal deadlines is a disaster that left Guyana facing one of its most devastating maritime tragedies.

The MV Barima sank on July 18, claiming the lives of 73 people.

Another 30 people remain unaccounted for, while 76 survivors managed to make it through the disaster.

The murder charges against Price, Roberts and Granderson were previously confirmed by police following formal legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Now, with the prosecution saying its evidence has been disclosed, attention shifts to the defence and what happens when the case returns to court.

For the families still waiting for answers, including those whose loved ones remain missing, November may seem a long way off. But legally, the case is moving forward, one court date at a time.

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