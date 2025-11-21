Friday, November 21, 2025
HomeNewsCLAUDETTE SINGH ACCUSED OF “DECOMMISSIONING THE COMMISSION”, TWO OPPOSITION NOMINATED COMMISSIONERS SAY...
NewsPolitics

CLAUDETTE SINGH ACCUSED OF “DECOMMISSIONING THE COMMISSION”, TWO OPPOSITION NOMINATED COMMISSIONERS SAY ABIDE BY THE LAW OR RESIGN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
153

BY: ANTONIO DEY | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |

Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Retired Justice Claudette Singh, is facing sharp criticism and calls to step down after two Opposition-appointed Commissioners accused her of “decommissioning the Commission” and failing to declare the 2025 General and Regional Elections results lawfully.

In a strongly worded public letter, Commissioners Vincent Alexander and Desmond Trotman said Justice Singh has acted outside her authority, undermined constitutional procedures, and effectively stripped the Commission of its legal standing.

Failure to Declare Election Results

Alexander and Trotman reiterated that they did not sign off on the 2025 election results, insisting that doing so would have legitimized what they call constitutional breaches in the electoral process. They contend that several categories of citizens were disenfranchised, including:

  • Prisoners
  • Offshore workers
  • Party agents assigned to work outside their divisions

They also highlighted “the conscious retention of thousands of deceased persons” on the voters’ list—both in Guyana and overseas—along with other procedural and substantive violations they argue are “verifiable.”

Despite these concerns, they said GECOM deemed the issues beyond its scope to correct.

Accusation: The Chair Acted Against the Constitution

According to the Commissioners, Justice Singh failed to comply with Sections 96 and 99 of the Representation of the People Act, which require the Chair to:

  • Present the regional elections report to the full Commission
  • Publicly declare the election results

They insist that she also ignored constitutional requirements governing her role.

Claim: Chair Declared Commission “Not Properly Constituted”

The Commissioners say that after the polls, Justice Singh informed them that GECOM was “no longer properly constituted.” This, they argue, effectively ended their legal status as Commissioners — a position they say she lacked the authority to assume.

They allege that Justice Singh relied on her own interpretation of Article 163 of the Constitution to justify this move, even while continuing to administer the Commission, approve major decisions, and authorize “huge bonuses” for the Chief Elections Officer.

They maintained that the Commission is still required to review:

  • The 2025 Elections Report
  • The European Union Observer Mission’s final report

The Commissioners say Justice Singh is preventing that process from happening.

Call for Justice Singh to Demit Office

Alexander and Trotman argue that if Justice Singh believes Article 163 invalidates their status, then she too must demit office, rather than unilaterally continuing to preside over GECOM.

They insist the 2025 elections process is not yet complete and that the Chair is acting “unauthorized and unprecedented” in sidelining them.

They maintain that they received a dismissal notice along with the Gazette results—results they say were never publicly declared, as the law demands.

The Commissioners are urging Justice Singh to either abide by the Constitution or resign.

Previous article
WOMEN & GENDER EQUALITY COMMISSION AMPLIFIES CALLS FOR STRICT ENFORCEMENT OF GENDER BASED VIOLENCE LAWS
Next article
APPOINT BOARD MEMBERS IN AN IMPARTIAL AND INCLUSIVE MANNER – EU OBSERVER MISSION ON COMPOSITION OF BROADCAST AUTHORITY
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

POWER GENERATION CAPACITY INCREASES FROM 207 TO 267 MW DUE TO...

AGRICULTURE MINISTER INSPECTS CITY PUMPS, AHEAD OF PREDICTED HEAVY RAINFALL