APPOINT BOARD MEMBERS IN AN IMPARTIAL AND INCLUSIVE MANNER – EU OBSERVER MISSION ON COMPOSITION OF BROADCAST AUTHORITY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
BY: ANTONIO DEY | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS|

The European Union Election Observer Mission (EU EOM), in its final report on the 2025 General and Regional Elections, has called for strengthened independence and transparency within Guyana’s broadcast regulatory framework—particularly the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA).

The Mission emphasized that the GNBA’s independence can be reinforced by appointing board members more impartially and inclusively, coupled with a transparent decision-making process to enhance public trust.

GNBA’s Current Structure Raises Concerns About Independence

According to the EU EOM, the legal and regulatory environment governing Guyana’s media remains limited, despite constitutional protections guaranteeing freedom of expression.

The report noted:

  • Criminal defamation was ruled unconstitutional in June 2025.
  • However, the government and major businesses continue to rely on costly, complex civil defamation lawsuits to curb critical journalism.
  • The right to access public-interest information is still not comprehensively protected.

The Mission further highlighted that ruling-party nominees dominate GNBA’s board, its hearings are closed to the public, and its decision-making processes lack transparency—all of which undermine the regulator’s perceived impartiality.

State Broadcaster Gave Overwhelming Coverage to PPP/C

The EU EOM found that state-owned media provided highly disproportionate coverage to the ruling party during the 2025 election campaign.

Media monitoring by the Mission showed:

  • Voice of Guyana Radio and NCN TV devoted up to 98% of election-related coverage to the PPP/C and the incumbent president.
  • Both outlets aired all ruling party rallies in full, throughout the campaign.

The Mission recommended that the state-funded broadcaster guarantee equitable access and balanced coverage for all contesting parties. It also encouraged the introduction of provisions for free airtime during elections.

Call for Clear and Consultative Media Rules During Elections

The EU Observer Mission urged the Government and GNBA to establish campaign coverage rules in a timely and consultative manner to ensure fairness in:

  • Airtime allocation
  • Political advertising
  • Media access for all contestants

Although the Broadcasting Act mandates GNBA to issue election-related broadcasting guidelines, the regulator instead published a non-binding advisory, which the EU EOM said had no impact on reducing biased coverage.

HGPTV Praised for Neutral and Inclusive Election Coverage

In its analysis of media performance, the EU Observer Mission singled out privately owned HGPTV for providing the most balanced and inclusive broadcast coverage.

HGPTV’s news airtime was:

  • Equitably divided among contesting parties
  • Mostly neutral in tone
  • Accessible to all political voices

The Mission noted that only HGPTV ensured voters received legitimate and objective information throughout the election period.

Privately owned HJ Boom Radio was also highlighted for featuring opposition parties during paid airtime segments.

The EU EOM concluded that media fairness remains a critical issue in Guyana, and reforms—beginning with strengthening the independence and transparency of the GNBA—are essential.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
