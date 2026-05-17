HomeLocal Artist  'Fyah' Soars in Gospel Reggae Scene

Local Artist  ‘Fyah’ Soars in Gospel Reggae Scene

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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23

From Countryside to the Cosmos: Dwayne Fyah Intertwines Faith, Reggae, and Aviation Excellence

By |Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Born and raised in the serene countryside of Guyana, Dwayne Compton Bagot’s musical journey and personal beliefs are deeply intertwined. From his early days as part of a large household to his current position on the international stage, the dynamic gospel reggae artiste—known by his moniker “Dwayne Fyah”—is proving that a firm foundation of faith and persistence can catapult you to extraordinary heights.

Growing up in a single-parent household with five siblings, Fyah discovered his passion for music at the tender age of ten. He initially picked up the drums before transitioning into singing and songwriting. Alongside his love for infectious rhythms, he remains a well-rounded individual with a deep love for sports, frequently playing football, volleyball, cricket, and dominoes.

The Immigrant Journey to Stardom

After migrating to the United States in 2010, Fyah fully immersed himself in the Gospel Reggae genre, quickly establishing himself as a prominent, unyielding figure within the faith-based music community. Over a decade later, he shows no signs of slowing down, releasing a string of popular singles including “Bigger Than That,” “Soldier,” and the hit track “Dance for You” (produced by Joel Browne, aka Joey2Kool), all of which have received heavy international airplay and critical acclaim.

In 2020, Fyah celebrated a monumental milestone with the release of his debut studio album, In or Out. The project quickly climbed the global iTunes reggae charts, earning him elite recognition.

His mantle has since been flooded with prestigious accolades:

  • 2021: Awarded “Best Gospel Reggae” at the Kingdom Choice Awards held in New York City.
  • 2022: Secured six nominations at the Caribbean Music Marlin Awards, ultimately walking away with the trophy for Outstanding DJ Vocal Performance.
  • 2025: Maintained his winning streak by capturing the Outstanding Reggae Hip-Hop Award for his hit track, “Set Apart.”

A Dual Life: Balancing Reggae and the FAA

What makes Dwayne Bagot’s story even more remarkable is his life outside the recording studio. Holding a professional degree in Electrical and Electronic Technology, Dwayne successfully balances his rigorous touring schedule with a high-stakes career as an Airways and Transportation System Specialist for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States. His commitment to excelling simultaneously in civil aviation and the global music industry stands as a testament to his work ethic.

At the heart of Fyah’s artistry is a core, uncompromising belief:

“I believe that every man, woman, boy and girl has a purpose in life. However, it’s only until you give your life to Jesus Christ and fully surrender to Him that you begin to walk in your true destiny.”

This exact philosophy fuels his passion for spreading positivity. Reflecting on his musical style, he notes, “I grew up surrounded by legends like Bob Marley and Dennis Brown. Now, my method is always reggae, but my message has transformed into the redeeming grace of love through Jesus Christ.”

Discography Highlights

With a rich catalog that bridges the gap between raw roots reggae and uplifting spiritual messages, Dwayne Fyah continues to captivate audiences worldwide. His musical timeline showcases steady growth and heavy-hitting collaborations:

  • Homecoming (Single, 2019)
  • Harder Than Before ft. Samuel Medas (Single, 2019)
  • Dance for You (Single)
  • In or Out (Debut Album, 2020)
  • Marks (Album – Joppa, 2020, featuring Eshon Burgundy)
  • Jesus Christ is King (Christmas EP, 2022)
  • Just for Me ft. Carli (Single, 2022)
  • Different (Single, 2022)
  • Let it Out (Single, 2023)
  • Set Apart (Single, 2024)
  • Level Up ft. Ibn and Elyssa (Single, 2025)
  • Brick by Brick ft. Renwick Duesbury and Disi (Single, 2026)
  • Thankful (Single, 2026)

Dwayne Fyah’s story is one of ultimate persistence, faith, and multifaceted success. From a countryside boy finding his musical voice to a recognized professional ensuring airspace safety and winning awards on international stages, he continues to drive forward with his foot firmly on the gas.

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