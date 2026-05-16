CARTER CENTER CALLS FOR CONSTITUTIONAL AND ELECTORAL REFORMS

By| Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – The Carter Center has released its comprehensive final report on Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional Elections, pairing commendations for a smooth voting process with urgent calls for fundamental constitutional and electoral overhaul.

While the international observer mission praised technical improvements made during the 2025 cycle, it warned that critical legislative gaps continue to threaten the credibility and long-term stability of Guyana’s democratic architecture.

At the forefront of the report’s recommendations is a demand for a modernized framework governing political finance. The Center pointed out that the 2025 election cycle lacked robust transparency mechanisms, noting significant concerns regarding unregulated political spending and a lack of financial oversight.

Jason Carter, Chairperson of the Carter Center’s Board of Trustees and co-leader of the observation mission, highlighted that Guyana’s rapidly expanding oil wealth makes these reforms an urgent national priority. He noted that the influx of new state revenues underscores the critical need to establish strict, modernized campaign finance laws and to draw clearer legal boundaries between legitimate state spending and political campaigning.

To shore up public confidence before the nation heads to the polls again, the Carter Center recommended that an independent, comprehensive audit of the National Register of Registrants (the voters’ list) be executed well in advance of future elections. Public disputes over the size and accuracy of the list continue to be a persistent source of friction among political stakeholders.

Furthermore, the mission directly targeted the institutional makeup of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). Labeling the current politically split structure a significant challenge to institutional trust, the Center urged systemic structural reforms to insulate the electoral management body from partisan gridlock.

Analyzing the data from the September 1, 2025, polls, the report highlighted a notable demographic shift:

Declining Turnout: Total voter participation fell by approximately 5% when compared to the historic 2020 elections.

Total voter participation fell by approximately when compared to the historic 2020 elections. Expanding List: This drop in active voters occurred despite a recorded increase in the overall size of the official voters’ list.

Despite these systemic anxieties, the report offered a very positive assessment of the actual logistics of Election Day, describing the voting process as generally peaceful, orderly, and highly professional across the stations visited. It also credited legislative reforms to the tabulation system for delivering a far more efficient and transparent vote count than seen in past cycles.

Looking forward, the Carter Center has called for the formal reconstitution of the Constitutional Reform Commission (CRC). The Center insisted that the body must be remolded to accurately reflect Guyana’s newly shifted political reality and must place comprehensive electoral reform at the absolute top of its legislative agenda.

A dedicated delegation from the Carter Center is scheduled to arrive in Georgetown in June 2026 to engage the government, opposition, and civil society groups in direct consultations regarding the implementation of these findings.