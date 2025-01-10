Friday, January 10, 2025
BUDGET 2025 TO FOCUS ON COMMUNITY ISSUES – JAGDEO

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Antonio Dey reports that Budget Day 2025 has been set for January 17. According to the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic, the budget will place heavy emphasis on community development.

