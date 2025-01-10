BUDGET 2025 TO FOCUS ON COMMUNITY ISSUES – JAGDEO

Antonio Dey reports that Budget Day 2025 has been set for January 17. According to the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic, the budget will place heavy emphasis on community development.
